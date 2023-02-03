Bellator 290 weigh-ins video: Fedor Emelianenko steps on the scale for final MMA bout

LOS ANGELES – Fedor Emelianenko stepped on the scale Friday for what is expected to be his final MMA bout.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bellator 290 main event bout, all eyes were on Emelianenko (40-6 MMA, 4-2 BMMA) when he took the stage for the official weigh-ins.

For a heavyweight fighter who always has come in well under the limit, there was little doubt Emelianenko would make weight, and he did, with a kiss to his cross necklace before and after.

Emelianenko fights in the first rematch of his Bellator career Saturday at Kia Forum, as he looks to avenge his loss against Ryan Bader (30-7 MMA, 8-2 BMMA), who was first on the scales at 234.4 pounds.

Also on the card, middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (12-0 MMA, 8-0 BMMA) and challenger Anatoly Tokov (31-3 MMA, 7-0 BMMA) hit championship weight. Eblen was 184 pounds. Tokov was slightly heavier at 184.8 pounds.

Main card openers Sabah Homasi (17-10 MMA, 6-4 BMMA) and Brennan Ward (16-6 MMA, 11-6 BMMA) both weighed in at 170.8 pounds.

Check out Emelianenko and Bader’s weigh-ins in the video above.

