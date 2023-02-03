ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks

Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano

PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

23 North Texans accused of money laundering arrested

There were 23 North Texans arrested on charges of fraud that is reported to be more than $3.5 million in total. A federal grand jury returned the indictment last month, and the nearly two dozen suspects were charged with a money laundering conspiracy. Few details were released about what led...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Owners of property Dallas Zoo monkeys were found at are looking for answers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 has learned more information about how the two monkeys that were taken from the Dallas Zoo on Monday were found. As we've reported, police received a tip that led them to a home off Gerry Way in Lancaster. Those who own the property are say there's more to the story. After Dallas police released a photo of a man — hoping to talk to him about the two emperor tamarin monkeys that went missing from the Dallas Zoo, "Someone did notice the person that was on the news and they turned it in and said that they...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 Years

Keller’s Drive-In has been a Dallas staple since 1950 when Jack Keller opened his first drive-in in Dallas. Having worked at the original drive-in which was located on Chalk Hill off the DFW Turnpike, the Pig Stand, Keller ventured out to open his own restaurant replete with snazzy carhops, cold beer, and tasty burgers.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Dallas, Texas Drivers Going Too Fast Sliding All Over the Icy Roads

The winter weather and driving conditions it can bring can be so unpredictable. But even when we are expecting nasty weather there is a lot of us that still have to show up to work and need to deal with whatever driving conditions that mother nature throws our way. Well, that was on full display recently as Dallas, Texas had lots of freezing rain and snow on top of it which made for horrible driving conditions.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas

Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
MESQUITE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive

On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Stunning Photos Of A $6 Million Dollar Home In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey has a home somewhere here in our great state. I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Surrenders After Girlfriend Found Dead

A Dallas man surrendered to police two days after his 41-year-old girlfriend was found dead in her Grand Prairie home. On Saturday, officers were called to a medical emergency at a home in the 30 block of E. Mountain Creek Court at about 1:30 a.m., according to a press release. Responding officers found Yolanda Kelly inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy