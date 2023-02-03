Financier Leon Black Loses ‘Unavailing’ Sanctions Motion Against Lawyers for Woman Who Accused Him of Rape

Read full article on original website
Granting Donald Trump Immunity in Rape Suit Will Give Public Officials ‘Open Season’ to Defame, Accuser Tells Top D.C. Court
The D.C. Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on Tuesday that will decide whether then-President Donald Trump had been acting under his official duties when he said of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll: “She’s not my type.”. If the top D.C. court finds in Trump’s favor, Carroll’s attorney...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Argued Rape Was Not A 'Distinct Injustice.' The Court Did Not Agree.
Last week, Donald Trump’s lawyers made the bizarre argument that sexual assault is not a “distinct injustice,” and thus New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which revives time-barred claims for adult victims of sexual assault, was unconstitutional. This particular bit of ugliness came up in the former...
NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women
NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday. After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S....
BET
Attorneys For Jussie Smollett File Fifth Request For Extension to File Appeal on Hate Crime Conviction
The legal team behind former Empire star Jussie Smollett awaits a decision granting more time to file a brief with the court reviewing the actor’s conviction in 2021 that he faked a hate crime. The attorneys were due to submit arguments for Smollett’s appeal by this Wednesday, but have instead asked the 1st District Court of Appeals for a fifth extension.
Prosecutor Drops R. Kelly Sex-Abuse Charges
"We believe justice has been served," a Chicago prosecutor said today (Jan 30).
buzzfeednews.com
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Trump risks 'hush money' charges carrying up to 4 years in prison, say ex-Manhattan prosecutors
"This will be a dog's fight, beginning to end," an ex-Manhattan investigations chief predicts of the looming contest between Trump and prosecutors.
Brandy Ordered To Pay Ex-Housekeeper $32k In Legal Fees, Weeks After Coughing Up $45k To Settle Discrimination Lawsuit
Brandy was ordered to pay an additional $32k to her ex-housekeeper to cover her legal bills — weeks after coughing up $45k to settle the discrimination lawsuit her employee filed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week in the ex-employee Maria Elizabeth Castaneda’s lawsuit to determine attorney fees. As we first reported, last year, 60-year-old Castaneda sued Brandy accusing her of firing her after working for 20 years at the singer’s home. She said the entertainer terminated her due to her age. In the lawsuit, Castaneda said she was responsible for...
Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered
Ghislaine Maxwell has said that she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in an interview with TalkTV.Speaking to Jeremy Kyle on Monday evening, 23 January, the disgraced British socialite claimed that authorities allowed Epstein to die.Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.Maxwell was convicted of sex offences for her part in Epstein’s sex abuse ring.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a 'fake' in interview from prisonThe imposter in Congress | On The GroundFire at Edinburgh’s former Jenners building sends plumes of smoke into air
"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims
MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order
A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
John Roberts' Wife Allegations Spark Call for Supreme Court Scrutiny
"We need more disclosure from judges and justices about spousal engagements that result in major paydays," said Gabe Roth of advocacy group Fix the Court.
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Japanese killer chokes to death on prison food while awaiting execution
A Japanese woman on death row for killing two men died behind bars when she choked while eating prison chow in her cell. Miyuki Ueta, 49, a former bar employee, lost consciousness during her meal at the Hiroshima lockup on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Times reported. Guards tried to remove the food from her throat and performed other rescue measures, but Ueta was declared dead at a hospital less than three hours later, according to the outlet. The prisoner had reportedly been on medication for a variety of ailments and had already collapsed a week earlier while eating. Ueta’s death sentence was finalized...
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.
E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a dressing room in New York in the mid-1990s. The former journalist is now suing Trump for remarks he made while denying the accusations, including stating in interviews, and later again via his Truth Social account, that she is "not my type. Carroll is also suing the former president for battery.
Wells Fargo exec was raped by colleague, punished by bank, lawsuit says
A senior vice president at Wells Fargo was raped by her colleague who barged into her hotel room and assaulted her while she was intoxicated during a business trip in Southern California, according to a bombshell lawsuit. The unidentified married woman filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday alleging that the bank retaliated against her after she reported the alleged rape to management by excluding her from important meetings and reassigning some of her clients. She is suing the bank and four Wells Fargo workers for unspecified damages. The lawsuit names Eric R. Pagel, a senior investment strategist and managing director...
Former FBI official accused of hiding a $225,000 cash payment from an ex-foreign officer while overseeing an agency counter-intelligence division
Charles McGonigal, the ex-FBI official, was also charged with violating US sanctions by allegedly agreeing to provide services to a Russian oligarch.
