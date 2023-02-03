Read full article on original website
As cannabis sales soar in WA, minorities feel boxed out of the windfall
A decade after Washington legalized recreational cannabis, people of color remain locked out of the multibillion-dollar industry, with some calling the state’s new efforts for inclusion a late start to an already finished race. Set up against a backdrop of racial protests that gripped the United States in 2020,...
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?
Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
spokanepublicradio.org
School class makes a prickly proposition that sticks: designate an official state cactus
The Washington Legislature has a lot of prickly problems on its plate. But there's a new one that may be the prickliest of all: Should lawmakers designate an official state cactus?. A school class proposed a native cactus for the honor and they now have a sponsor in the Legislature.
Idaho witness photographs hovering cylinder-shaped objects
An Idaho witness at Idaho Falls reported watching and photographing multiple cylinder-shaped objects in the sky to the southwest at 6:09 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Chronicle
Religious Health Care Restrictions Prompt Call for Washington Merger Oversight
Suffering from a cancerous mass in his jaw, he waited months to ask his regular oncologist about accessing life-ending medication through the state's Death with Dignity Act. He knew that physician, from a Catholic-affiliated health system on the Kitsap Peninsula, was bound by rules against providing such medication. When the...
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
q13fox.com
Bill would create Washington cannabis commission
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A new bill under consideration this week in the State Legislature would create a cannabis commission in Washington State. Lawmakers say the commission would help growers and producers to compete nationally if or when federal restrictions are finally loosened, and the entire U.S. market opens up. It...
Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrives Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. Timeline. Rain initially moves into coastal Washington and the Olympic Peninsula...
This ’80s Inspired Airbnb in Kent, WA, is a Blast from the Past
When hotels aren't enough and you want to have, basically, a house when traveling most opt to use Airbnb. You can get a house in a residential area or beach home with lots to choose from. What I like is finding Airbnbs that have a fun gimmick. If you want to relive the 80s and a bit of the 90s then look no further than Kent, Washington, where for only $140 a night you can hop in this timewarp and take you all the way back to your childhood.
You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State
Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
Chronicle
State Lawmakers Consider Lower DUI Limit While Lab Backlogs Delay Drivers' Court Cases
Between 2017 and 2021, nearly one-third of all deadly traffic crashes in Washington involved a driver who had been drinking. More than a third involved a driver who tested positive for drug use. As the number of fatalities has climbed at an alarming rate each year since 2019, the proportion...
KXLY
I-90 closing between Division and Freya in Spokane to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on driving on I-90 between Division and Freya this weekend, you will need to make changes to your commute. WSDOT says they will be closing I-90 in both directions between Division and Freya in order to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge in Spokane.
Flying Magazine
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL
According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Here Are 10 Wacky Laws You Won't Believe In Washington State. We all know that laws are in place to keep us safe and ensure order in society. But sometimes, laws can be a little…weird. Every state has its own set of laws that you may not find anywhere...
Chronicle
'Eyesore': First Vote on Washington Bill to Stop Wind Turbine Lights From Blinking All Night
A Washington state bill that would require the blinking red lights on wind turbines to turn off when there is no airplane nearby has passed out of a legislative committee after a unanimous vote. Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, proposed the limit to light pollution just as Scout Clean Energy is...
KXLY
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
Bronze U.S. Army Soldier statue to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — These boots were made for standing, and that’s just what they’ll do. Artist Terry Lee’s latest creation, a 6-foot-4-inch statue depicting a U.S. soldier, is expected to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene later this year, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
