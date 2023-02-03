ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

As cannabis sales soar in WA, minorities feel boxed out of the windfall

A decade after Washington legalized recreational cannabis, people of color remain locked out of the multibillion-dollar industry, with some calling the state’s new efforts for inclusion a late start to an already finished race. Set up against a backdrop of racial protests that gripped the United States in 2020,...
WASHINGTON STATE
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?

Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
YAKIMA, WA
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas

Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
YAKIMA, WA
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA

The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
Bill would create Washington cannabis commission

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A new bill under consideration this week in the State Legislature would create a cannabis commission in Washington State. Lawmakers say the commission would help growers and producers to compete nationally if or when federal restrictions are finally loosened, and the entire U.S. market opens up. It...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday

SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrives Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. Timeline. Rain initially moves into coastal Washington and the Olympic Peninsula...
WASHINGTON STATE
This ’80s Inspired Airbnb in Kent, WA, is a Blast from the Past

When hotels aren't enough and you want to have, basically, a house when traveling most opt to use Airbnb. You can get a house in a residential area or beach home with lots to choose from. What I like is finding Airbnbs that have a fun gimmick. If you want to relive the 80s and a bit of the 90s then look no further than Kent, Washington, where for only $140 a night you can hop in this timewarp and take you all the way back to your childhood.
KENT, WA
You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State

Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
WASHINGTON STATE
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
SPOKANE, WA
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
