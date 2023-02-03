Read full article on original website
Local news you missed this weekend
NBC News - 02/03 17:48. Red light, don't turn right bill introduced to Washington Legislature. (The Center Square) – Under legislation proposed in the Washington state Senate, drivers would face new limits on when it’s permissible to make a right turn at red lights. Senate Bill 5514 would prohibit drivers from making a right turn on a red light when they are within 1,000 feet of a child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital, or senior center. Were...
Tri-City Herald
As cannabis sales soar in WA, minorities feel boxed out of the windfall
A decade after Washington legalized recreational cannabis, people of color remain locked out of the multibillion-dollar industry, with some calling the state’s new efforts for inclusion a late start to an already finished race. Set up against a backdrop of racial protests that gripped the United States in 2020,...
tiremeetsroad.com
Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California
“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
Time To Fill Up The Tank With Cheaper Gas
Driving to the gas station today you'll be paying less than last week if you're in eastern and central Washington State. GasBuddy officials say average gasoline prices in Yakima are down 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
What Are These Strange Triangle Lights Over Yakima Washington?
Strange lights were spotted and filmed in the night sky over Yakima Washington last week which left people asking questions. On the night of February 1st, 2023, strange lights were spotted over Yakima Washington. Eyewitnesses describe multiple silent pulsating lights that formed patterns and changed color for more than a minute. The video was shared on YouTube and has just over one minute of footage from what he saw. Watch the full video at the bottom of this article. This is not the first time strange lights have been seen over Yakima forming a triangle formation. Almost two years ago a triangle formation was filmed disappearing near the same location.
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
KING-5
Debris indicates crabbing boat broke apart after sinking off Washington coast
LONG BEACH, Wash. — One man is missing after a crabbing boat sank near the entrance to Willapa Bay on Sunday night. A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Astoria in Oregon rescued two other men who were aboard the 46-foot vessel Ethel May. Willapa Bay is located...
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
Idaho witness photographs hovering cylinder-shaped objects
An Idaho witness at Idaho Falls reported watching and photographing multiple cylinder-shaped objects in the sky to the southwest at 6:09 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Chronicle
Religious Health Care Restrictions Prompt Call for Washington Merger Oversight
Suffering from a cancerous mass in his jaw, he waited months to ask his regular oncologist about accessing life-ending medication through the state's Death with Dignity Act. He knew that physician, from a Catholic-affiliated health system on the Kitsap Peninsula, was bound by rules against providing such medication. When the...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
nationalfisherman.com
Search for missing fisherman off Washington
The Coast Guard and other agencies continued searching Monday for a fisherman who was missing after his two crewmates were rescued from a crab boat in distress Sunday off the coast of Washington near the Willapa Bay entrance. Watchstanders at the Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency...
How WA State lawmakers should address the anesthesia “staffing crisis.” | Opinion
Here’s a different take on the debate over anesthesia care in Washington state. | Guest Opinion
OnlyInYourState
Here Are 10 Crazy Street Names In Washington That Will Leave You Baffled
Have you ever wondered what it might be like to name a street or road? Every state seems to have its fair share of unique, unusual, and downright crazy street names and the Evergreen State is no exception. We’ve found some roads that will make you scratch your head and laugh out loud. See if you recognize any of these 10 crazy street names in Washington.
FOX 28 Spokane
Rally in honor of Tyre Nichols held in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A rally and march in demanding change in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols was held in Spokane on Saturday afternoon. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by Memphis police officers in January during a traffic stop. He died three days later, and the video of his murder was released to the public on Jan. 27.
opb.org
Remembering Betty Roberts, an Oregon icon who flew with her own wings
For decades, Betty Roberts broke with social and political norms, leading the way for Oregon women in politics. As a state legislator in the 1960s and 70s, she championed women’s equality, civil rights and environmental protections. Following her political career, she served as the first woman on both the...
q13fox.com
'I watched the video... I'm angry'; Washington policing vs. Tyre Nichols' death
"I watched the video, and the first thing for me is just... I'm angry. I'm angry, I'm ashamed, I got really emotional." The Spotlight's David Rose talks with Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, discussing the horrific bodycam video of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
q13fox.com
Bill would create Washington cannabis commission
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A new bill under consideration this week in the State Legislature would create a cannabis commission in Washington State. Lawmakers say the commission would help growers and producers to compete nationally if or when federal restrictions are finally loosened, and the entire U.S. market opens up. It...
