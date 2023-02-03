ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KESQ

Balloon over Latin America belongs to China, Beijing says

A balloon spotted over the skies of Latin America belongs to China and was used for flight tests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday in response to CNN’s queries. This is the first time Beijing has admitted the balloon spotted over two Latin American countries belongs to China.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.

Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
KESQ

US fighter jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon off East Coast

US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed Saturday. The operation ended a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing, as the American public tracked...
Wild Orchid Media

Bob Woodward – of Watergate Fame – Adds to Group Admitting They Knew Trump/Russian Collusion Was a Hoax

The famous author and Nixon exposer speaks out for the first time that he warned fellow journalists that the now infamous Steele Dossier was less than authentic. In a new release by the Columbia Journalism Review – a group I once worked for when I attended the University several decades ago – powerhouse Watergate journalist Bob Woodward admits that he tried to warn Washington Post reporters about the now thoroughly debunked “Steele dossier” when the RussiaGate coverage first took off — but they refused to listen to the caution, the report says.
KESQ

Misbehaving tourists of 2023: Couple abandons baby at check-in

Our weekly travel newsletter brings you snapshots of what’s happening around the world right now, from the delivery of the last Boeing 747 to a selfie-loving Colorado bear and former monasteries for sale in Italy. Yas queen. Boeing said farewell to the “Queen of the Skies” as the last-ever...
