The famous author and Nixon exposer speaks out for the first time that he warned fellow journalists that the now infamous Steele Dossier was less than authentic. In a new release by the Columbia Journalism Review – a group I once worked for when I attended the University several decades ago – powerhouse Watergate journalist Bob Woodward admits that he tried to warn Washington Post reporters about the now thoroughly debunked “Steele dossier” when the RussiaGate coverage first took off — but they refused to listen to the caution, the report says.

3 DAYS AGO