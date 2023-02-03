ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Retaining Wall Collapse Jams Traffic In Jersey City

A partial collapse of a retaining wall during building demolition in Jersey City was causing major traffic jams Monday afternoon, Feb. 6.JFK Boulevard was closed in both directions from Route 139 to St. Paul's Avenue as a precaution, as of 2 p.m., city officials said. Avoid #kennedyblvd #jerseyci…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: Union City woman, 48, badly injured in latest Jersey City hit-and-run

A 48-year-old Union City woman was badly injured in the latest Jersey City hit-and-run on Friday evening, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Newark Fire Was Beloved Local Resident

Authorities have identified the 57-year-old man killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4.Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime after 7:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Pub…
NEWARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire

NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

