FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Union City suing Hoboken to halt the construction of 151-foot building at 930 Monroe St.
The City of Union City is suing the City of Hoboken to halt the construction of a 151-foot building at 930 Monroe St., claiming that the development would impact the views and therefore the quality of life in the neighboring municipality. “A height of 151 feet, significantly exceeds the height...
hudsoncountyview.com
2 Hoboken cops resigned, 1 retired, to avoid major discipline in 2022; 7 were suspended
Two Hoboken police officers resigned and one retired to avoid major disciple in 2022, where seven officers were suspended anywhere between 10 and 180 days, their annual major discipline report says. Lt. Anthony Pasculli was one of three ranking officers documented in the annual report, which was mandated by the...
10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
Retaining Wall Collapse Jams Traffic In Jersey City
A partial collapse of a retaining wall during building demolition in Jersey City was causing major traffic jams Monday afternoon, Feb. 6.JFK Boulevard was closed in both directions from Route 139 to St. Paul's Avenue as a precaution, as of 2 p.m., city officials said. Avoid #kennedyblvd #jerseyci…
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
hudsoncountyview.com
Sacco announces 4 running mates in North Bergen, including Vainieri and Rodriguez
State Senator (D-32)/North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco is announcing his ticket for May 9th municipal elections, which includes two new members: Hudson County Democratic Organization Chair Anthony Vainieri and Board of Education Trustee Claudia Rodriguez. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the residents of North Bergen...
Newark is transforming more shipping containers into homes for homeless people
Newark Hope Village is a community where the city has converted shipping containers to homes for 19 people. Newark and other cities are getting creative on their solutions to homelessness. [ more › ]
Newark congregants celebrate life of slain Sayreville councilwoman; Murphy orders flags at half-staff
Many who gathered at the Champions Royal Assembly were still shaken up from the news of the fatal shooting of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Union City woman, 48, badly injured in latest Jersey City hit-and-run
A 48-year-old Union City woman was badly injured in the latest Jersey City hit-and-run on Friday evening, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, the Jersey City Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue, Suarez said in a statement.
Plainfield, NJ man drove teens to break into Holmdel home, cops say
🚔 Plainfield man served as getaway driver and orchestrator of attempted home burglary. 🚔 Holmdel police arrest the getaway driver and bring him to jail. 🚔 It was a homeowner who thwarted the crime in progress in Holmdel on Sunday. A New Jersey man is sitting in...
Man Killed In Newark Fire Was Beloved Local Resident
Authorities have identified the 57-year-old man killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4.Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime after 7:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Pub…
This Laundromat in Morristown, NJ Is Not What It Seems
Did you know you don’t have to look too far to find one of New Jersey’s best speakeasies? I love exploring new bars and restaurants in the area, and you don’t have to look too far into New Jersey to find one of the best. This speakeasy...
5 armed robberies in 4 days — East Orange, NJ man charged
A man from Essex County is responsible for a string of armed robberies throughout Bergen County in late January, according to authorities. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office on Monday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Thomas Johnson, of East Orange. According to the prosecutor's office, Johnson hit four locations in 30...
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey
It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
Hudson County Community College’s Jersey City campus evacuated following gas service line damage
The culinary conference center on the college’s Journal Square campus at 161 Newkirk Street had to be evacuated due to the damage.
tapinto.net
Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire
NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
