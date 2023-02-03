There’s something poetic about the rich getting richer in the NFL. The latest example of a rich team making the best move for its franchise comes from a rich individual who can’t see the writing on the wall in front of him. Enter David Tepper, who unfortunately had the loudest voice in the room on hiring the next Carolina Panthers’ head coach, and didn’t choose to retain interim coach Steve Wilks for the permanent job. He went with Frank Reich instead in a hire that exactly no one thought was a bang-up job. It’s a C on the report card if we’re being nice, and we have no reason to be.

