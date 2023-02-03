ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Deadspin

A look at the Super Bowl LVII injury report

Availability is the best ability. Bill Parcells’ quote is never truer than the Super Bowl’s winner take-all-stakes, which can often be decided by the healthier roster. If the Kansas City Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night, their training staff should garner MVP votes. In 2020, they limped into the Super Bowl as walking wounded when half their offensive line was on the IR and Mahomes was pounded into ground beef. Mahomes should be better protected behind their revamped offensive line, however, in this edition of the Super Bowl, the injuries are still heavily weighted on Kansas City’s side.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deadspin

The NFL’s racism is unintentionally benefiting its best teams

There’s something poetic about the rich getting richer in the NFL. The latest example of a rich team making the best move for its franchise comes from a rich individual who can’t see the writing on the wall in front of him. Enter David Tepper, who unfortunately had the loudest voice in the room on hiring the next Carolina Panthers’ head coach, and didn’t choose to retain interim coach Steve Wilks for the permanent job. He went with Frank Reich instead in a hire that exactly no one thought was a bang-up job. It’s a C on the report card if we’re being nice, and we have no reason to be.
MINNESOTA STATE
Deadspin

No, 'Bama fans, you don’t get to claim Jalen Hurts

We need a ruling on which campus gets to claim which player now that college players are transferring at a record rate. Is it where the player finishes his career? So much about being a college football fan is about measuring your program against everybody else, and one of the ways we do that is by pointing to all of the alumni in the NFL. I saw some Tuscaloosa columnist write a pro-Jalen Hurts column, and almost did a spit take.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Deadspin

Screw the future, the 49ers already had their QB of the present without the NFL Draft

One of the most interesting quarterback situations in NFL history is unfolding in San Francisco. It’s a good problem to have, but an annoying problem nonetheless. Winning a Super Bowl is next to impossible without a solid quarterback. If there’s one team in the NFL currently designed to win a future championship without a possible Hall of Famer behind center, it’s the 49ers. Yet, the team could make a great case for three or four options as to who its starting quarterback will be next season. And franchise Godsend Joe Montana has his opinion between Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy, and an unknown free-agent quarterback. And his multiple-choice answer is the right one.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

