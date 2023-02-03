Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Deadspin
A look at the Super Bowl LVII injury report
Availability is the best ability. Bill Parcells’ quote is never truer than the Super Bowl’s winner take-all-stakes, which can often be decided by the healthier roster. If the Kansas City Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night, their training staff should garner MVP votes. In 2020, they limped into the Super Bowl as walking wounded when half their offensive line was on the IR and Mahomes was pounded into ground beef. Mahomes should be better protected behind their revamped offensive line, however, in this edition of the Super Bowl, the injuries are still heavily weighted on Kansas City’s side.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Deadspin
The NFL’s racism is unintentionally benefiting its best teams
There’s something poetic about the rich getting richer in the NFL. The latest example of a rich team making the best move for its franchise comes from a rich individual who can’t see the writing on the wall in front of him. Enter David Tepper, who unfortunately had the loudest voice in the room on hiring the next Carolina Panthers’ head coach, and didn’t choose to retain interim coach Steve Wilks for the permanent job. He went with Frank Reich instead in a hire that exactly no one thought was a bang-up job. It’s a C on the report card if we’re being nice, and we have no reason to be.
Deadspin
No, 'Bama fans, you don’t get to claim Jalen Hurts
We need a ruling on which campus gets to claim which player now that college players are transferring at a record rate. Is it where the player finishes his career? So much about being a college football fan is about measuring your program against everybody else, and one of the ways we do that is by pointing to all of the alumni in the NFL. I saw some Tuscaloosa columnist write a pro-Jalen Hurts column, and almost did a spit take.
Deadspin
Screw the future, the 49ers already had their QB of the present without the NFL Draft
One of the most interesting quarterback situations in NFL history is unfolding in San Francisco. It’s a good problem to have, but an annoying problem nonetheless. Winning a Super Bowl is next to impossible without a solid quarterback. If there’s one team in the NFL currently designed to win a future championship without a possible Hall of Famer behind center, it’s the 49ers. Yet, the team could make a great case for three or four options as to who its starting quarterback will be next season. And franchise Godsend Joe Montana has his opinion between Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy, and an unknown free-agent quarterback. And his multiple-choice answer is the right one.
Deadspin
Eagles' Nick Sirianni asked comically bad question at Super Bowl's Opening Night
In the Eagles’ Nick Sirianni’s first Super Bowl as a head coach, he experienced one of the true jewels of Super Bowl week: Being asked one of the most ridiculous questions that he will ever hear. One of the best things that the NFL does is credential almost...
Comments / 0