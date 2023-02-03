ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fourth quarter and calendar year 2022 intermodal volumes see annual declines, reports IANA

Fourth quarter and calendar year 2022 intermodal volumes each saw annual declines, according to the most recent edition of the “Intermodal Quarterly” report, which was recently issued by the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA). For the fourth quarter, IANA reported that total intermodal volume—at 4,237,605 units—were off...

