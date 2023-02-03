The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, as teams now have less than 100 hours to make the moves that will shape the rest of their seasons. Some teams are looking to add to a championship-caliber roster for a title run, some are looking to retool with some new faces to get into a good spot, and some are looking to sell their valuable trade assets with an eye towards the future. In today's mock trade, I have one of each of those teams working together to achieve their goals.

1 DAY AGO