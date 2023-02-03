ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now

Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
MONTANA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow impacting travel in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Montana

Montana is one of the frontier states that still have a reputation for adventure and wonder. This is especially true when it comes to wildlife and natural beauty. In fact, the name “Montana” actually comes from a Spanish word that means “mountainous”! Like many states with a lot of natural beauty, however, there are a lot of extremes. Whether it’s the landscape or the weather, Montana is a land of extremes. Today, we are going to be taking a look at this amazing state to determine the coldest temperature ever recorded in Montana. Let’s get started!
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these places, pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Crew pulls out pickup truck submerged in icy Wisconsin lake

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our frigid temperatures over the past week was welcomed by one driver in Wisconsin.Crews were out on Crooked Lake to pull the driver's pickup truck from the icy water.The truck actually got stuck in slushy conditions last week and didn't go through the ice until after the driver got out.The towing company says they had to wait until the ice got thicker before bringing their equipment out.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
rmef.org

Info Sought on Northern Montana Elk Poaching Incident

Authorities are looking for information linked to an elk poaching incident that took place on January 27, 2023, on the Blackfeet Nation Reservation in northern Montana. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department reports someone dumped and wasted an elk on Raemaker Road on Valier Highway 358. If you have any...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside

Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In South Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Would you like to know our tried and true rule of thumb for finding the most delicious restaurant every time? Look for a line! That’s right: While it may be annoying at the time, any place that has a line is a surefire sign that the food is going to be downright delicious, as it is at this tiny South Dakota restaurant with some of the best food we have ever tasted:
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy