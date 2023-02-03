SPRINGFIELD – You have less access to your medical records than you may think, and State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) says he wants to change that. “What we’re addressing here is the ability of a patient or their representative to know that the record that they’re looking at accurately reflects the diagnosis and treatment that they receive,” Caulkins told a statehouse news conference.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO