Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley
Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
Taylor Wilde Reveals How Motherhood Impacted Her Wrestling Career
On January 10, 2011, Taylor Wilde announced that she was retiring from wrestling in order to pursue her Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree. Wilde gave birth to her son on April 20, 2018, and named him Taylor. On April 25, 2021, the former Knockouts Champion returned to Impact Wrestling at...
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
WWE News: Liv Morgan Aims At Charlotte’s Title, Damian Priest’s Plans For RAW
At Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Georgia, reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. Morgan later shared a photo on Twitter, seemingly hinting at chasing Flair’s title en route to WrestleMania 39.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Roxanne Perez Recalls Story Involving Booker T In Her Formative Years
In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke about her training with Reality of Wrestling. She particularly recalled a story involving her trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and his wife, Sharmell. Here’s what ‘The Prodigy’ had to say:
Gunther Sees Brock Lesnar As His “End Boss”
Gunther is still pushing for a WWE match with Brock Lesnar days after they had a showdown in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. This has been a match that Gunther has talked about wanting to have in the past and nearly got it at WrestleMania 39. As late as December,...
Bayley Segment Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Bayley will be returning to the gold brand this week to host a special edition of her ‘Ding Dong Hello’ show. On Twitter, it was confirmed that Bayley will be appearing this Tuesday, with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin being her guests.
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (2/6/23)
WWE invades the Amway Center in Orlando, FL for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. – Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Carmella vs. Candice...
Potential Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE RAW (2/6/23)
Wrestling News Premium reported today that WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to be backstage at tonight’s RAW TV tapings in Orlando, FL. As of this writing, WWE has not announced him for the show. The report didn’t state what the creative plans for him are. Wrestling...
Producers For WWE SmackDown Revealed
Fightful Select have revealed the list of producers for SmackDown’s matches and segments:. Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Imperium: Jason Jordan. Zelina Vega vs. Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler: Petey Williams. Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn segment: Michael Hayes. There were three dark matches last night: one before the show,...
Wheeler Yuta Appears On Hey! (EW), Impact Wrestling News, More
You can check out the latest edition of Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Wheeler Yuta:. You can also check out some additional highlights from last week’s episode of IMPACT on AXS TV below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you...
Seth Rollins On WWE Changes: “Have You Ever Seen Succession?”
Seth Rollins has weighed in on the changes in WWE. Stephanie McMahon resigned from her roles as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE while Nick Khan has been named CEO. Vince McMahon is back with the company as the executive chairman of the Board of Directors. Vince is also looking to sell the company.
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Bobby Lashley Lacks “Killer Instinct”
Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast. During the podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer critiqued the recent WWE performances of Bobby Lashley. He thinks Lashley is ‘missing something.’. Nash said, “I love Bobby, he’s a sweetheart. He just always seems...
Bryan Danielson Appears On WWE SmackDown Via A Video Package
On Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE aired a special video package featuring Kofi Kingston in honor of Black History Month. The video package of course showed the defining moment of Kingston’s career, winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 against Daniel Bryan, known outside WWE as Bryan Danielson.
Grayson Waller Crashes WWE NXT Vengeance Day Post-Show Media Call
Grayson Waller may not have trashed the EVPs or chomped down on Blueberry muffins, but the Australian still made a scene on the post-show call for NXT Vengeance Day. At this weekend’s pay-per-view event, Waller came up short against NXT Champion Bron Breaker, losing by pinfall in a steel cage match.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day
WWE presents the NXT Vengeance Day event tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina and will air on Peacock. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller inside of a Steel Cage Match will headline the show. Here is the final card:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller...
