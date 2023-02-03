Read full article on original website
Whitesville KY Couple Soar Past Their $60K St. Jude Radiothon Goal
If you are at all familiar with the WBKR St. Jude Radiothon, you know that Mark and Emily Shelton of Whitesville are regulars for this annual fundraising extravaganza. And each and every year, not only do they perform, but they also set an hourly goal for themselves that always exceeds what they accomplished the previous year. In 2022, the Sheltons raised $40,000 for St. Jude Children's Children Research Hospital.
Kentucky Family’s Concert Event Raises 33K for St. Jude
The first time Gavin Howard joined the WBKR St. Jude Radiothon, he was 7-years-old. He was riding in the back seat of his mom's car. Jenny Howard was tuned into our annual St. Jude fundraiser. She didn't realize that Gavin was listening to it intently as well. She could hear him crying and she asked him what was wrong. He told her that he wanted to give some money to the patients of St. Jude and, well, that's exactly what they did.
Kentucky Ministry Offers Free Food Boxes For Families In Need TODAY
If you know someone struggling and in need of food there is a food box giveaway today. Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
Kentucky 4th Grader Raises 6K for St. Jude with K9 Cookies for Cancer
Meadow Lands Elementary School 4th Grade Raelyn Duncan has been on a fundraising mission for St. Jude for the last few years. In 2022, Raelyn, with the help of her mom Karen, created and launched K9 Cookies for Cancer. In advance of the 2022 WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon, Raelyn...
Owensboro Health announces recipients of 2023 grant program
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health announced its Fiscal Year 2023 Community Health Investments Grant Program recipients. A news release says the grants are targeted at a number of community-specific identified health needs in addition to the health system’s four priority focus areas: Tobacco and Related Diseases, Older Adults and Aging, Arts in Healing and […]
Kentucky Welcomes the Return of World’s Largest Biscuit & Gravy Competition
Today alone, I have seen breakfast charcuterie boards, had discussions about "breakfast for supper," and got into a conversation about who has the best biscuits and gravy. It's a "breakfast on the brain" kind of day. Oh, and this weekend I enjoyed a "breakfast for lunch" at a Franklin KY Waffle House; we don't have one in Owensboro, alas.
Kentucky Country Music Singer Using His Voice To Help Raise Money for Kids of St. Jude
An up-and-coming Kentucky Country Music Artist is rallying the troops in his community to help raise money for the children of St. Jude. Cam is fairly new to the country music scene but he hasn't wasted any time finding a love for the music, the performing, and making sure he's part of his community in a lot of ways.
Whitesville, KY Couple Want to Raise Over 60K for St. Jude in One Hour
Emily and Mark Shelton of Whitesville, KY know how to make a phone ring. When they put their minds to it, they don't make just one ring. They make them all ring. The Sheltons have become staples of the WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon and will be with us again this week as we host our annual, two-day fundraising event. The Sheltons, as they have been for over a decade, will be our special musical guest in the 3pm hour on Friday, February 3rd- the second day of our St. Jude event.
Mesker Park Zoo wants people to check for palm oil in their candy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden wants people to check the label before they buy their Valentine candy. According to a spokesperson for the zoo, some well-known candy contains palm oil, which is one of the biggest factors for deforestation in some of the world’s most biodiverse forests. The zoo asks for people […]
Angels for Ashley Cooking Team Prep for St. Jude Cookout With Awesome New Smoke Shack
The Whitesville Mercantile made for a very busy Wednesday in east Daviess County as Jerry Morris and the Angels for Ashley Cooking Team got the ball rolling on the 2023 St. Jude Cookout, which will happen Thursday and Friday during WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon. JERRY MORRIS AND THE ANGELS...
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
buildingindiana.com
$5M Fitness Center Opening in Evansville
Crunch Franchise announced the upcoming Spring 2023 opening of Crunch Evansville, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Evansville is located in a newly renovated space at 306 N Green River Road, inside the Eastland Convince Center, previously occupied by Marshalls and is part of a 15 location expansion in the state of Indiana.
Its going down…in the Owensboro mac and cheese throwdown!
Owensboro's Mac & Cheese throwdown is in full swing. Those who love the different cheesy noodles have a task in front of them.
WLKY.com
VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
104.1 WIKY
Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked
Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
Valentine’s Day Themed Events Around the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Whether you are in a relationship or friendship or just need some self-love time, there are a lot of fun events coming up in the tri-state in honor of Valentine's Day!. Want to add your event? Email us right here. UPCOMING VALENTINE'S DAY 2023 EVENTS. Glass and Resin Valentine's Painting...
Eat Pizza in a Jail Cell At This Quirky Cool Kentucky Restaurant
Ever wanted to know what it's like to eat dinner in a jail cell? Well, you can at this quirky cool Kentucky Pizza Restaurant. Check it out!. The Meade County Jail was built in the early 1900s. It had a seventy-year run as a jail. There are so many stories from inside the walls of this building from questionable cell inmates to other things unknown.
Visit Owensboro Unveils Big Changes for the 2023 Bar-B-Q Festival + New Marquee Event
Big changes are ahead for the popular International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro, KY. The biggest change of all? It's not going to be called that anymore. The 2023 edition is going to have a brand-new name. It's called BBQ & Barrels and it's set for Friday, May 12th, and Saturday, May 13th in downtown Owensboro.
Join an Overnight Ghost Hunt at Bobby Mackey's Music World
If the legends surrounding Bobby Mackey's Music World aren't enough to keep you away, then you may be interested in an overnight event hosted by Ghost Hunts USA. The overnight investigation will take place on February 12th, 2023 from 8:30 PM to 3:00 AM. Here is what Ghost Hunts USA...
Owensboro lakes now brimming with Rainbow Trout
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Daviess County, lakes at Panther Creek Park and Yellow Creek Park were stocked with even more fish. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources crews were at the lakes stocking them with 750 Rainbow Trout each. “It’s always a fun opportunity to catch a trout here at the park,” says […]
