wgnsradio.com
Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach
SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
Wilson Central High School evacuated Monday after receiving harmful threat
Wilson Central High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after the school and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office received a harmful threat.
WSMV
Wilson Central High School on lockdown for possible threat
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Wilson County was put on lockdown Monday morning for a potential threat made to the school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed. All Wilson Central High School teachers and students were told around 9 a.m. to stay in their respective classrooms...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Jackson County
A Silver Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Sunday after a Jackson County woman went missing.
OnlyInYourState
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
WKRN
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired La Vergne police chief previously said …. The now-fired chief of the La Vergne Police Department said he didn't know how the sexual misconduct investigation came about, according...
Racist Graffiti located on MTSU Message Board
Racist graffiti was found on the message board of an MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday. WSMV-TV reports that Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police, and other campus administrators have been working with the impacted students.
wgnsradio.com
Monday Afternoon I-24 Eastbound Crash
(MURFREESBORO) Three of the four right lanes and the shoulder of I-24 eastbound (toward Murfreesboro) were shutdown for almost an hour at 3:41 Monday afternoon (2/6/2023) due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 74. This was during the start of the heavy afternoon interstate traffic, and several thousand persons were impacted.
wgnsradio.com
THANK YOU MPD Sgt. Tim Higgins
(MURFREESBORO) Thank you Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the people of Murfreesboro. Sgt. Higgins said, “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community. I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school.
Smyrna man agrees to plea deal in connection with 2014 homicide
Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer has finally been sentenced for the crime, but not before another person was victimized, as well.
WDEF
US board clears path for mini-union vote at big Nissan plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The federal labor board has decided that fewer than 100 employees out of thousands at Nissan’s auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union. The ruling Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board overturns a June...
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam County deputy captured
A man wanted for assaulting a Putnam County deputy was taken into custody on Sunday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize These Walmart Shoppers?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Police are wanting to talk with these persons of interest who were shopping at two of this city's Walmart locations over the past few days. If you recognize them, please contact MPD. Left Photo. The surveillance pictures on the left side were taken Jan. 1, 2023 at Walmart...
WSMV
Man accused of attacking Putnam Co. deputy arrested
COOKVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted for attacking a Putnam County deputy on Thursday has been arrested, Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris confirmed. Joshua Daved George was arrested near Big R on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday after trying to flee on a bicycle from deputies. “I am proud of...
OnlyInYourState
A Horror-Themed Restaurant With Scary Good Food, Spooky Pizza In Tennessee Is a Must-Visit
The moon is full and shadows start to play tricks on your mind or are their sinister apparitions waiting in the dark? The fear starts to rise and that familiar panic starts to flood through your body. The feeling of being terrified of unknown threats and panic ensures. These are feelings we will come back to time and time again. It is the fuel for the horror genre and we keep feeding the beast. But what about a place that takes the horror theme to the food they prepare? We introduce you to Spooky Pizza in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and it is scary good.
thunder1320.com
Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.
