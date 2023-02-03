ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach

SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
SEWANEE, TN
WSMV

Wilson Central High School on lockdown for possible threat

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Wilson County was put on lockdown Monday morning for a potential threat made to the school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed. All Wilson Central High School teachers and students were told around 9 a.m. to stay in their respective classrooms...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
WKRN

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired La Vergne police chief previously said …. The now-fired chief of the La Vergne Police Department said he didn't know how the sexual misconduct investigation came about, according...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

THANK YOU MPD Sgt. Tim Higgins

(MURFREESBORO) Thank you Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the people of Murfreesboro. Sgt. Higgins said, “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community. I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Monday Afternoon I-24 Eastbound Crash

(MURFREESBORO) Three of the four right lanes and the shoulder of I-24 eastbound (toward Murfreesboro) were shutdown for almost an hour at 3:41 Monday afternoon (2/6/2023) due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 74. This was during the start of the heavy afternoon interstate traffic, and several thousand persons were impacted.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OnlyInYourState

A Horror-Themed Restaurant With Scary Good Food, Spooky Pizza In Tennessee Is a Must-Visit

The moon is full and shadows start to play tricks on your mind or are their sinister apparitions waiting in the dark? The fear starts to rise and that familiar panic starts to flood through your body. The feeling of being terrified of unknown threats and panic ensures. These are feelings we will come back to time and time again. It is the fuel for the horror genre and we keep feeding the beast. But what about a place that takes the horror theme to the food they prepare? We introduce you to Spooky Pizza in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and it is scary good.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man accused of attacking Putnam Co. deputy arrested

COOKVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted for attacking a Putnam County deputy on Thursday has been arrested, Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris confirmed. Joshua Daved George was arrested near Big R on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday after trying to flee on a bicycle from deputies. “I am proud of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Do You Recognize These Walmart Shoppers?

(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Police are wanting to talk with these persons of interest who were shopping at two of this city's Walmart locations over the past few days. If you recognize them, please contact MPD. Left Photo. The surveillance pictures on the left side were taken Jan. 1, 2023 at Walmart...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man dies from gunshot wound in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man has died after he was shot while sitting inside a parked car in Murfreesboro on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Pritchett Drive just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday and found Kendall Storay suffering from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a black Infinity sedan, according to Murfreesboro Police. Paramedics arrived and began life-saving treatment at the scene before Storay was transported to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where he later died.
MURFREESBORO, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

TWO ARRESTED AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE ENDS IN HOMESTEADS

1:30 this afternoon police initated a high speed chase of a suspect from Crossville four miles out 127 south onto highway 68. The suspect crashed their car at the intersection of Hwy 68 and Sawmill Road. Two suspects were arrested at the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital but those two were not the suspects.
thunder1320.com

Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.

