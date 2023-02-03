Read full article on original website
Former MTSU Football Coach Coming Back to Tennessee to Coach
SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South announced on Friday afternoon that former Middle Tennessee State University head coach and Georgia Tech defensive coach Andy McCollum has been named the 32nd head football coach at Sewanee. The department made the announcement as a part of a press conference in...
Wilson Central High School evacuated Monday after receiving harmful threat
Wilson Central High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after the school and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office received a harmful threat.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Jackson County
A Silver Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Sunday after a Jackson County woman went missing.
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired La Vergne police chief previously said …. The now-fired chief of the La Vergne Police Department said he didn't know how the sexual misconduct investigation came about, according...
THANK YOU MPD Sgt. Tim Higgins
(MURFREESBORO) Thank you Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the people of Murfreesboro. Sgt. Higgins said, “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community. I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
Driver injured in head-on crash in Rhea County Friday night, says THP
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it crossed the center line into opposing traffic. The truck struck a tractor trailer head-on that was traveling westbound, says THP. THP says the 20-year-old driver of the...
Monday Afternoon I-24 Eastbound Crash
(MURFREESBORO) Three of the four right lanes and the shoulder of I-24 eastbound (toward Murfreesboro) were shutdown for almost an hour at 3:41 Monday afternoon (2/6/2023) due to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 74. This was during the start of the heavy afternoon interstate traffic, and several thousand persons were impacted.
Smyrna man agrees to plea deal in connection with 2014 homicide
Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer has finally been sentenced for the crime, but not before another person was victimized, as well.
A Horror-Themed Restaurant With Scary Good Food, Spooky Pizza In Tennessee Is a Must-Visit
The moon is full and shadows start to play tricks on your mind or are their sinister apparitions waiting in the dark? The fear starts to rise and that familiar panic starts to flood through your body. The feeling of being terrified of unknown threats and panic ensures. These are feelings we will come back to time and time again. It is the fuel for the horror genre and we keep feeding the beast. But what about a place that takes the horror theme to the food they prepare? We introduce you to Spooky Pizza in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and it is scary good.
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam County deputy captured
A man wanted for assaulting a Putnam County deputy was taken into custody on Sunday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Man accused of attacking Putnam Co. deputy arrested
COOKVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted for attacking a Putnam County deputy on Thursday has been arrested, Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris confirmed. Joshua Daved George was arrested near Big R on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday after trying to flee on a bicycle from deputies. “I am proud of...
Do You Recognize These Walmart Shoppers?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Police are wanting to talk with these persons of interest who were shopping at two of this city's Walmart locations over the past few days. If you recognize them, please contact MPD. Left Photo. The surveillance pictures on the left side were taken Jan. 1, 2023 at Walmart...
Man dies from gunshot wound in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man has died after he was shot while sitting inside a parked car in Murfreesboro on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Pritchett Drive just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday and found Kendall Storay suffering from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a black Infinity sedan, according to Murfreesboro Police. Paramedics arrived and began life-saving treatment at the scene before Storay was transported to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where he later died.
TWO ARRESTED AFTER HIGH SPEED CHASE ENDS IN HOMESTEADS
1:30 this afternoon police initated a high speed chase of a suspect from Crossville four miles out 127 south onto highway 68. The suspect crashed their car at the intersection of Hwy 68 and Sawmill Road. Two suspects were arrested at the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital but those two were not the suspects.
Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.
