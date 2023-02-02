Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
WYDOT Announced Retirements of Longtime Maintenance Workers
WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming honored a pair of its longtime maintenance workers this past Thursday, as Neil Thomas (second from left) and Shane Pugh (second from right) retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming. Thomas was joined in the photograph by his wife, Jennifer (left), District 5 Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin (center) and Pugh and Crystal Cason at the retirement luncheon. Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
county10.com
#HeadsUp: Closure, no unnecessary travel advisories issued for WY 136, WY 136; stalled semi on WY 28
This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service. (Fremont County, WY) – There is one road closure and two no unnecessary travel advisories for roads in Fremont County on Monday, February 6, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info. The closure is for WY 135, “Between WY 139...
county10.com
#HeadsUp: Two road closures for February 5
This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service. (Fremont County, WY) – There are two road closures in effect for roads in Fremont County today, February 5, according to WYDOT and wyoroad.info. US 287 / WY 789 is closed “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and...
county10.com
Applications now open for LOR Foundation’s Field Work initiative
(Fremont County, WY) – Applications are now open for the LOR Foundation’s Field Work initiative. Field Work provides funding for research into innovative solutions to using water in agriculture. “As the West faces the worst drought in more than 1,200 years, Western farmers and ranchers are on the...
county10.com
Light snow possible overnight in the 10
(Fremont County, WY) – Snow is expected to spread east of the Divide tonight and Monday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Causing a possible light snow tonight into Monday across central Wyoming. Highs today range from 38 degrees in Dubois to 24...
county10.com
Recent deaths: Turner, Winfield, Zupence
Clara F. (Avery)Turner, 87 passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center. A memorial service will be held July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Shoshoni, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here. Lennie Winfield,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Al Simpson Recalls His Dad Was Upset At The Corner Of Simpson And ‘Millard’ – Doh!
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Al Simpson is always good for a story or two. His story about the legendary hotelier Harold Del Monte is classic, which I will discuss below…. Al called me recently to get the address of Jim Angell’s family so he could...
county10.com
Fremont County Arrests: February 6, 2023
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency. Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with...
subletteexaminer.com
Landowners ask to dismiss Sanctuary Lodge suit
SUBLETTE COUNTY – Landowners and families challenging the county’s majority approval of developer Jason Moyes’ plans to build a high-end women’s treatment center at the Hoback Rim have asked the judge to dismiss their civil suit. In the initial filing in 9th District Court, eight parties...
