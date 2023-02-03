Read full article on original website
Is Erie County prepared for a possible train derailment?
Emergency managers in Erie said that what happened in Ohio is no surprise here. You don’t like to think about it but it could happen at any time. Tankers of chemicals pass through Erie County every day and many by rail. We don’t like to think about it but the risks, despite precautions are real, […]
Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire
STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
Red Cross assists after East 9th Street house fire displaces residents
Four Erie residents are seeking assistance from the American Red Cross after a fire displaced them from their home Monday afternoon. The chief fire inspector of the Erie Fire Department said efforts taken by residents of the home made matters easier for extinguishing the fire. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Erie fire crews responded to […]
The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations
The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
Bishop Persico announces merging of Bradford parishes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– In a recent release, Bishop Lawrence Persico announced that St. Francis of Assisi parish will be combining into St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish. Both parishes are located in Bradford County and the combination comes as a result of declining numbers in parishioners for both churches. Members of that planning group made the recommendation after […]
Erieites express love of cars old and new at Erie Auto Show
Community members are heading to The Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Erie Auto Show. Long time car enthusiast Frank Juhasz, who was born in Hungry, said when he moved to Erie in 1957, said he learned how much Erieites love cars and how this appreciation is passed down for generations. “People just likes them, […]
Constituents of censured County Representative speak out over voting patterns
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was edited to include a statement from Erie County Councilman Jim Winarski. Representatives of Erie County’s 4th District spoke out Sunday regarding the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission said that the removal of commissioners with the support of County Councilman and District 4 Representative Jim Winarski, goes against constituent’s beliefs. Valerie […]
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
Erie County man found dead hours after being reported missing while hiking
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an Erie County man, found hours after being reported missing in Crawford County. The body of a 26-year-old man from West Springfield was found early Saturday in the Helen B. Katz Natural Area area in Hayfield Township, Crawford County. According to State Police, friends said they had […]
Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish
State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
Sweet Vault seems to be a big hit with Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gourmet cupcakes from a vending machine? Sign us up! And it’s not just cupcakes — there are also cake pops, cookies, macaroons, cheesecake on a stick (squares of cheesecake covered in chocolate), and occasionally cream puffs and gluten-free baked goods. It’s essentially all of the popular items from the former Icing on the […]
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
New brewery plans opening in Pa.
CONNEAUT LAKE — A new brewery is expecting to open in downtown Conneaut Lake in a familiar spot. “We’re hoping April,” Jason Mulligan of Rising River Brewing Lakeside said of the anticipated opening. “It just depends on licensing.”. Rising River Brewing Lakeside is planning to open...
11 children aboard school bus involved in Warren County accident
A school bus carrying 11 children was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Warren County, according to the State Police. None of the children were hurt in the wreck about 1:25 p.m. in Hope Township, but both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries by emergency medical services crews, police said.
Crews respond to single-car accident in Fairview Township Saturday night
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews including Fairview Fire and Rescue, West County Paramedics, and Pennsylvania State Police responded to a single-car accident with rollover that occurred Saturday night in Fairview Township. The accident took place near Eaton Road and Tow Road just before 10 p.m. on the CSX rail tracks. When crews arrived, the vehicle was still […]
Erie firefighters battle building fire on East Avenue
Erie firefighters battled mother nature as they fought a structure fire along East Avenue Friday afternoon. Calls went out for that fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Initial reports said that the fire started in the building’s roof. That structure is reportedly part of AIM Recycling. No word on whether or not anyone was […]
Franklin Man Accused of Fighting, Loitering, and Public Drunkenness at Liberty St. Sheetz
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was arrested near the Liberty Street Sheetz on Wednesday evening for allegedly engaging in a physical altercation, loitering, and being publicly intoxicated. According to court documents, the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 53-year-old Robert Fox, of Franklin, in Magisterial District...
Escaped Warren Woman Located
WARREN, Pa. – A woman who allegedly walked away from her work release program on Friday, Jan. 20, has been found, per the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Sierra Tannler, 30, of Warren was found in Pittsfield Township on Bull Hill Road. Deputies took Tannler into custody and went...
Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
