After a get-right victory in Evanston on Thursday, the Michigan Wolverines came home to Crisler Center in Ann Arbor and won their second straight game, a confident, decisive win over their bitter rival Ohio State. Hunter Dickinson was the best player on the floor, thrashing OSU inside to the tune of 26 points on 10/15 from the floor, while Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard both chipped in double digits in what was one of Michigan's best offensive performances of the season. They moved the ball well, created loads of good looks, and rarely fell into a slump, stomaching a strong outing from Ohio State's Bruce Thornton to win 77-69.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO