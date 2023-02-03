Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Escapee Found Deceased
A Salina man who slipped out of a handcuff to escape custody from a patrol vehicle is dead. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 37-year-old Steven Moss took his own life Sunday morning inside a house in Genesseo as Rice County authorities were just outside the door. Moss was...
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
ksal.com
February Most Wanted Online
The February list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The February list went online Saturday. Those on the new list are wanted for crime that include among others aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated...
ksal.com
Extortion Alert
Authorities are reminding social media users to be on guard against scammers after a couple of KWU students were approached online for sexually explicit pictures. Police say the students were friended and then asked to send the photos. A short time later the scammer told them both that the pictures would be distributed for all to see if they did not send them money.
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting gun at police in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after firing a handgun at law enforcement in Clay Center. Clay Center Police Department Chief Bill Robinson reports that police received a call at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 that a man was shooting a firearm out of his front door in the […]
Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man
A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Great Bend man.
ksal.com
Shots Fired at Hunters, Arrest Made
A Saline County man is facing numerous charges after firing a 9mm pistol at three hunters. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 59-year-old John Coffman was taken into custody on Saturday evening after he allegedly fired a handgun toward three goose hunters he believed shot at him.
Thief steals pickup's catalytic converter at clinic during daytime
A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup while the vehicle was parked at a central Salina clinic Thursday. A 63-year-old Salina woman told police that her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was parked at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street, from 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Thursday. When she drove away, she noticed that the pickup was extremely loud and then discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe
-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
Riley County Arrest Report February 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. OSCAR FERNANDO RAMOS BENAVIDES, 41, St. George, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked; Bond $750. KODY AUSTIN BUSING, 23, Clay Center, Criminal damage to property;...
UPDATE: Missing kids safe, Foley turns self in, arrested at JCPD
JUNCTION CITY - Junction City Police Department announced Jeana Foley, who was wanted for abducting her three children in December, has turned herself in at the Junction City Police Department on February 6th at approximately 1:00 pm. All three children, 6-year-old Rosie, 5-year-old Camden and 3-year old Genevieve were returned...
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
ksal.com
Sally J. (Cryderman) Thorp
Sally J. Thorp, 83, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on January 15, 1940 in Salina to Raymond and Lillian (Lohman) Cryderman. Sally was a registered nurse working at Asbury Hospital and then Salina Regional Health Center for 40 years. On December 31, 1961 she was united in marriage to James Thorp.
ksal.com
Donald E. Cain
Donald E. Cain, 96, of Salina, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Smoky Hill Rehabilitation Center. He was born on a farm on October 28, 1926, in Longford, KS, the son of Ben and Edna (Snowden) Cain. He was married to Betty Lou Repstine on March 26, 1948 at...
ksal.com
Exam Room on Wheels
Salina Family Healthcare Center is launching its new mobile medical unit. According to the organization, the new vehicle will allow their Outreach team to travel to, well anywhere, and offer medical services – all without patients coming into the office or even leaving rural communities. “The Outreach department at...
Geary County Booking Photos Feb. 3
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Amber Colon, Bond violation, Arrested 2/2. Michael Cordray, Failure to appear, Arrested...
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
