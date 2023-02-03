Observational constraints on the process and products of Martian serpentinization

Read full article on original website
Scientists Discover Hidden Zone of Earth 100 Miles Beneath Surface
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a hidden layer of partly molten rock located about 100 miles under Earth’s surface that may resolve long-standing mysteries about the movements of tectonic plates, reports a new study. Previous studies have revealed...
Hidden tide in Earth's magnetospheric 'plasma ocean' revealed in new study
Researchers have detected fluctuations in Earth's magnetosphere created by the same tidal forces that the moon exerts on the oceans.
CNET
The Moon Just Passed in Front of Mars, Producing Some Stunning Images
The famed "Earthrise" image taken by Apollo astronauts of their home planet rising over the lunar horizon gave humanity a new perspective on our home. In a sign of how far we've come, amateur astronomers were recently able to take comparable pictures from the surface of our planet showing what could be our future home rising over the lunar horizon.
natureworldnews.com
Fireballs Carrying Carbonaceous Chondrite Brought Building Blocks of Life to Earth [Studies]
Life on Earth has been one of the most extraordinary natural phenomenon in history, since biologists and other scientists until now have no unifying or universal theory as to where and how life on the Blue Planet came to be. In a scientific perspective, some of the prevailing theories about...
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.
Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
natureworldnews.com
Mega Tsunami from Mass Extinction Asteroid 66 Million Years Ago Shown in Simulation by Experts
A group of international experts, including representatives from NOAA, simulated a mega tsunami that is thought to have caused a global mass extinction event that also wiped out the dinosaurs. Experts believe that the asteroid strike on Earth 66 million years ago caused a mega tsunami. Mega Tsunami Simulation by...
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Watch a Massive Iceberg the Size of London Snap off the Antarctic Ice Shelf
After years of cracking, an enormous Antarctic iceberg roughly the size of London broke off the Brunt Ice Shelf and began floating away from the glacial continent. According to experts at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the shelf split in two during the spring tide, the recurrent swelling of the ocean during the full and new moons. Since the calving, multiple satellites have snapped images of the giant iceberg, allowing scientists to estimate its size. The BAS reported that the Antarctic iceberg is a whopping 600 square miles, about the size of London and slightly larger than Houston.
Stars are ‘disappearing from the night sky’, astronomers warn
Stars are disappearing from the night sky in front of our eyes, astronomers have warned.Every year, the sky gets as much as 10 per cent brighter, according to a major new study. That means that vast numbers of stars that were once visible are now hidden from astronomers and the public.A child born under 250 visible stars, for instance, would only be able to see 100 of them by the time of their 18th birthday, the scientists warn.The light pollution that is blocking out those stars is growing far more rapidly than we have realised, even despite attempts to limit...
Here’s what to look for in the night sky this February
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in March 2022. Dan BartlettYou can see a snow moon every year, but you may have to wait 50,000 years to see this green comet again.
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
WATCH: 'Eerie' Blue Spiral Creates Whirlpool In Sky Over Hawaii
Next stop, The Twilight Zone.
Tri-City Herald
Poop trail seen by satellites leads to discovery of new penguin colony in Antarctica
Scientists in Antarctica identified a new colony of emperor penguins after spotting poop stains on satellite imagery. Researchers in Antarctica were looking at satellite imagery and spotted a trail of brown-colored stains, according to the British Antarctic Survey’s news release from Thursday, Jan. 20. The brown stains were penguin...
Out-Of-This-World Hubble Video Reveals A Black Hole Devouring A Star
Have you ever wanted to know what it looks like when a black hole eats a star? Well, look no further. Thanks to NASA’s incredible Hubble Space Telescope, there’s a video of a black hole doing exactly that. On Jan. 12, 2023, NASA shared a video and images...
Massive Meteorite in Antarctica: A Spectacular Scientific Discovery
According to the Good News Network [GNN], "A meteorite containing the oldest material in the solar system has been discovered in Antarctica. It is one of the biggest ever found—and sheds new light on the evolution of the sun and the planets."
Mysterious whiting events in the ocean have scientists baffled
For more than seven years, scientists have been scratching their heads, trying to figure out what causes mysterious whiting events in our oceans. One of the most recent events, which was photographed from space back in 2015, showcases several large white deposits in the water of the Bahamas. Of course,...
