Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Fort Edward woman
A Fort Edward woman was arrested on Monday after police found her to be in possession of LSD following a traffic stop. Amy Jordan, 49, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Man charged with DWI following two-car crash on Route 7
A Port Crane man was arrested and charged with felony DWI following a two-car crash on Route 7 in Colesville.
nyspnews.com
State Police assisting with a shoplifting investigation arrest two for drug possession
On February 3, 2023, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Dylan Donaldson, 26, of Mechanicville, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree. Jack J. Frazier, 37, of Waterford, NY, for arrested for two counts of Criminal Possession of the Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Amsterdam for DWI and drug possession.
On February 5, 2023, State Police of Fonda arrested Rebecca A. Wieszchowski, 50, of Amsterdam, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. On February 5,...
newportdispatch.com
Rutland man arrested on multiple charges
RUTLAND — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Police allege that Aime Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Richmondville woman following Burglary investigation
On February 1, 2023, State Police of Cobleskill arrested Kara E. Goodknight, 30, of Richmondville, NY, for Burglary in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. On February 1, 2023, at about 3:03 a.m. Troopers responded to the CVS in Cobleskill for an active Burglary. The investigation determined Goodknight entered the store while it was open. The store was closed, at which time Goodknight intentionally remained hidden in the store. She then stole multiple items and fled. She was located walking a short distance away and taken into custody.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Rutland man arrested on warrant
RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Friday. Police say they located and arrested Dean Hugerth, of Rutland, on Lincoln Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Hugerth was wanted for failing to appear in court on original charges to include disorderly conduct, retail theft,...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Campbell resident for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and traffic violations.
On Sunday February 5th, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to County Route 333 in the town of Thurston for a motor vehicle accident. Troopers subsequently arrested Nathan C. West, age 19, of Campbell, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and traffic violations. West was transported to SP...
Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff
Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Hornell resident for Driving While Intoxicated, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a Class C Felony.
On Saturday February 4th, 2023, Troopers from SP North Hornell responded to a rollover accident on State Route 36 in the Town of Hornellsville. Troopers subsequently arrested James E. Nelson, age 50 of Hornell, for Driving While Intoxicated, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a Class C Felony.
nyspnews.com
State Police respond to a shooting incident in Gloversville
On February 5, 2023, at about 10:10 p.m. State Police responded to assist Gloversville Police Department with the reports of shots fired at a moving vehicle in the area of Kingsboro Avenue in Gloversville, NY. The investigation has determined that a Johnstown home had been damaged by gunfire just before...
FHPD: Woman flees store, arrested for theft
A Mendon, Vermont woman was arrested after allegedly stealing from a Shaw's Supermarket and causing a disturbance at the store before fleeing. Tiffany Covey, 31, was arrested on retail theft and disorderly conduct charges.
WNYT
Police make notable 6 DWI arrests in the Capital Region
Four of the suspects were involved in crashes.
Selkirk Fire Department: Car rear-ends tractor on Route 9W
Emergency responders say the car rear-ended a tractor.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland this morning. The crash took place on US Route 7, at the intersection of Windcrest Road, at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Cheryl Lawson, 64, of Proctorsville, was traveling north on US Route 7, when Neil Zook, 27, of Whitehall, NY, was turning left onto Windcrest Road.
Police: Pair arrested after traffic stop, drugs found
State police arrested Atajah J. Prunty, 24 of Kingsbury and Timothy H. Heym, 53 of Hudson Falls. Police report the pair were allegedly involved in having drugs and an open alcohol-containing drink.
Cohoes Police searching for missing person
Cohoes Police say the missing person was last seen on January 20 and could possibly be in either the City of Albany or New York City.
