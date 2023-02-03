ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Glens Falls, NY

nyspnews.com

State Police assisting with a shoplifting investigation arrest two for drug possession

On February 3, 2023, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Dylan Donaldson, 26, of Mechanicville, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree. Jack J. Frazier, 37, of Waterford, NY, for arrested for two counts of Criminal Possession of the Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Fort Edward woman for possessing LSD

On February 6, 2023, State Police of Greenwich arrested Amy J. Jordan, 49, of Fort Edward, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class “D” felony. On February 6, 2023, at about 1:09 a.m. Troopers stopped a vehicle on State Route 4...
FORT EDWARD, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Amsterdam for DWI and drug possession.

On February 5, 2023, State Police of Fonda arrested Rebecca A. Wieszchowski, 50, of Amsterdam, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. On February 5,...
AMSTERDAM, NY
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man arrested on multiple charges

RUTLAND — A 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that occurred on US Route 7 at around 5:45 p.m. Police allege that Aime Page caused pain or bodily injury to a family or...
RUTLAND, VT
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest Richmondville woman following Burglary investigation

On February 1, 2023, State Police of Cobleskill arrested Kara E. Goodknight, 30, of Richmondville, NY, for Burglary in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. On February 1, 2023, at about 3:03 a.m. Troopers responded to the CVS in Cobleskill for an active Burglary. The investigation determined Goodknight entered the store while it was open. The store was closed, at which time Goodknight intentionally remained hidden in the store. She then stole multiple items and fled. She was located walking a short distance away and taken into custody.
RICHMONDVILLE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police: Rutland man arrested on warrant

RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Friday. Police say they located and arrested Dean Hugerth, of Rutland, on Lincoln Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Hugerth was wanted for failing to appear in court on original charges to include disorderly conduct, retail theft,...
RUTLAND, VT
WNYT

Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff

Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Hornell resident for Driving While Intoxicated, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a Class C Felony.

On Saturday February 4th, 2023, Troopers from SP North Hornell responded to a rollover accident on State Route 36 in the Town of Hornellsville. Troopers subsequently arrested James E. Nelson, age 50 of Hornell, for Driving While Intoxicated, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a Class C Felony.
HORNELL, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police respond to a shooting incident in Gloversville

On February 5, 2023, at about 10:10 p.m. State Police responded to assist Gloversville Police Department with the reports of shots fired at a moving vehicle in the area of Kingsboro Avenue in Gloversville, NY. The investigation has determined that a Johnstown home had been damaged by gunfire just before...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night

A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland this morning. The crash took place on US Route 7, at the intersection of Windcrest Road, at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Cheryl Lawson, 64, of Proctorsville, was traveling north on US Route 7, when Neil Zook, 27, of Whitehall, NY, was turning left onto Windcrest Road.
RUTLAND, VT

