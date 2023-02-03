On February 1, 2023, State Police of Cobleskill arrested Kara E. Goodknight, 30, of Richmondville, NY, for Burglary in the Third Degree, a class “D” felony. On February 1, 2023, at about 3:03 a.m. Troopers responded to the CVS in Cobleskill for an active Burglary. The investigation determined Goodknight entered the store while it was open. The store was closed, at which time Goodknight intentionally remained hidden in the store. She then stole multiple items and fled. She was located walking a short distance away and taken into custody.

RICHMONDVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO