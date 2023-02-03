Read full article on original website
Related
GCN.com
Smart infrastructure bolsters energy conservation
Building smart cities is not about the technology, according to panelists speaking on the future of smart infrastructure. “I think that’s the challenge when we’re talking about smart cities and smart infrastructure. We have the technology. It’s been invented. It’s been demonstrated. We’ve had pilot projects,” Karen Lightman, executive director of the Metro21: Smart Cities Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, said during the “Smart Infrastructure: Building the Future” session at CES on Jan. 6. “Where it gets complicated is in the people and in the procurement and the policies.”
GCN.com
ChatGPT-powered cyberattacks expected, report says
Half of IT professionals believe ChatGPT will be credited with a successful cyberattack within the next year, while 71% believe foreign nation-states are likely already using the technology, according to a recent report. While respondents across the world believe that the artificial intelligence-driven chatbot is generally being used for “good”...
GCN.com
4 reasons it's time to reassess your cloud architecture
Many agency IT leaders shifted their cloud strategies before the start of COVID-19. Then, during the pandemic, IT teams rapidly migrated key workloads to public cloud to support new requirements, including mass work-from-home, recognizing that speed was more important than “best” or “cheapest.”. The pandemic added a...
GCN.com
Agencies seek public input on updates to guiding plan for cyber R&D
Members of the public have the opportunity to provide their insight on the newest version of the federal government’s guiding document for cybersecurity research and development. The National Science Foundation and the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development’s National Coordination Office filed a request for information, scheduled to be published in the Federal Register Feb. 7, on the 2023 Federal Cybersecurity Research and Development Strategic Plan as they work to update the document.
GCN.com
NIST researcher calls for further evaluation of the AI impact on humans
As artificial intelligence chatbots and platforms become increasingly available for public use, a leading government researcher is urging the technology community to look beyond technical specifications and further study the impact AI can have on individuals and society. Dr. Elham Tabassi, chief of staff for the National Institute of Standards...
GCN.com
State details how agencies must apply TikTok ban
Less than two months after he announced one of the first state bans on using TikTok on government devices, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a statewide model security plan so agencies can implement that ban. Abbott’s ban goes beyond TikTok and also prohibits the use of a slew of applications,...
Comments / 0