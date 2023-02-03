Building smart cities is not about the technology, according to panelists speaking on the future of smart infrastructure. “I think that’s the challenge when we’re talking about smart cities and smart infrastructure. We have the technology. It’s been invented. It’s been demonstrated. We’ve had pilot projects,” Karen Lightman, executive director of the Metro21: Smart Cities Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, said during the “Smart Infrastructure: Building the Future” session at CES on Jan. 6. “Where it gets complicated is in the people and in the procurement and the policies.”

1 DAY AGO