Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
nyspnews.com
State Police assisting with a shoplifting investigation arrest two for drug possession
On February 3, 2023, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Dylan Donaldson, 26, of Mechanicville, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree. Jack J. Frazier, 37, of Waterford, NY, for arrested for two counts of Criminal Possession of the Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Campbell resident for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and traffic violations.
On Sunday February 5th, 2023, Troopers from SP Painted Post responded to County Route 333 in the town of Thurston for a motor vehicle accident. Troopers subsequently arrested Nathan C. West, age 19, of Campbell, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and traffic violations. West was transported to SP...
WRGB
Greenfield man accused of driving while impaired, striking Milton home
MILTON, NY (WRGB) — A Greenfield man faces multiple charges, accused of driving while impaired with alcohol and drugs, and striking a home with his vehicle. On February 1, 2023, at about 2:29 a.m. Troopers observed a vehicle on Geyser Road in Milton, NY, violating the Vehicle and Traffic Laws. Troopers followed the vehicle, whose operator was later identified as Joel M. Burgess, 43. He attempted to turn onto Stone Church Road but failed to navigate the turn, exited the roadway struck a utility pole then a nearby home.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Hornell resident for Driving While Intoxicated, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a Class C Felony.
On Saturday February 4th, 2023, Troopers from SP North Hornell responded to a rollover accident on State Route 36 in the Town of Hornellsville. Troopers subsequently arrested James E. Nelson, age 50 of Hornell, for Driving While Intoxicated, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a Class C Felony.
Police: Pair arrested after traffic stop, drugs found
State police arrested Atajah J. Prunty, 24 of Kingsbury and Timothy H. Heym, 53 of Hudson Falls. Police report the pair were allegedly involved in having drugs and an open alcohol-containing drink.
Kingsbury wanted woman arrested after investigation
Wanted woman Vanessa L. Graham, 40 of Kingsburg has been arrested. Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Graham after an investigation into a domestic incident.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest two following a traffic stop in South Glens Falls
On February 2, 2023, State Police of Wilton arrested Atajah J. Prunty, 24, of Kingsbury, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Timothy H. Heym, 3, of Hudson Falls, NY, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
Man dies after being ejected from car, run over on NJ interstate
A 29-year-old man was ejected from his car and killed Sunday morning after the car was struck by an SUV on a New Jersey interstate, police said.
wellsvillesun.com
Sad news: NYS Police K9 Amber passes away unexpectedly
The five year-old was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose. It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the unexpected death of K9 Amber. K9 Amber passed away on February 2, 2023, at the age of 5. She joined the New York State Police on June 20, 2019, and was assigned to Trooper Mark A. Castiglione Jr., out of Troop T, SP Albany. K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose who was killed on December 19, 2002, when his Troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.
wesb.com
NYSP Scam Warning
New York State Police are warning the public on the recent increase of scams. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Western New York have reported high volumes of scams since the beginning of the year. Scams may include calls, emails, and texts, claiming to be family members or law enforcement, and asking for personal information.
Man Dead In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
BARNEGAT – A Howell Township man was killed on the Garden State Parkway Thursday after he crashed into a concrete divder at the Barnegat toll plaza, New Jersey State Police said. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision...
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Colorado resident charged with 372 counts of access device fraud
According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas.
One victim in St. Clairsville house explosion, coroner on scene
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire crews say there was one victim in a St. Clairsville house explosion on Woodrow Avenue Saturday evening. Captain Chad Zambori with the Cumberland Trail Fire District says the call came in around 5 pm for what was described as a structure fire with possible entrapment. The coroner was on […]
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?
Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
New York Parent Gets Ticket for 15-Year-Old’s Dirt Bike
Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
theharlemvalleynews.net
Bald Eagle Rescue – Amenia
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
spectrumlocalnews.com
A closer look at how NYSP finds missing persons
BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Missing Persons Day is observed on Feb. 3, a day dedicated to those who never received closure after reporting a loved one missing. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States each year. While some remain missing, thousands are found and returned home thanks to training and technology.
