Greenfield, NY

nyspnews.com

State Police assisting with a shoplifting investigation arrest two for drug possession

On February 3, 2023, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Dylan Donaldson, 26, of Mechanicville, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree. Jack J. Frazier, 37, of Waterford, NY, for arrested for two counts of Criminal Possession of the Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WRGB

Greenfield man accused of driving while impaired, striking Milton home

MILTON, NY (WRGB) — A Greenfield man faces multiple charges, accused of driving while impaired with alcohol and drugs, and striking a home with his vehicle. On February 1, 2023, at about 2:29 a.m. Troopers observed a vehicle on Geyser Road in Milton, NY, violating the Vehicle and Traffic Laws. Troopers followed the vehicle, whose operator was later identified as Joel M. Burgess, 43. He attempted to turn onto Stone Church Road but failed to navigate the turn, exited the roadway struck a utility pole then a nearby home.
GREENFIELD, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Hornell resident for Driving While Intoxicated, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a Class C Felony.

On Saturday February 4th, 2023, Troopers from SP North Hornell responded to a rollover accident on State Route 36 in the Town of Hornellsville. Troopers subsequently arrested James E. Nelson, age 50 of Hornell, for Driving While Intoxicated, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree, a Class C Felony.
HORNELL, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest two following a traffic stop in South Glens Falls

On February 2, 2023, State Police of Wilton arrested Atajah J. Prunty, 24, of Kingsbury, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Timothy H. Heym, 3, of Hudson Falls, NY, was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Sad news: NYS Police K9 Amber passes away unexpectedly

The five year-old was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose. It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the unexpected death of K9 Amber. K9 Amber passed away on February 2, 2023, at the age of 5. She joined the New York State Police on June 20, 2019, and was assigned to Trooper Mark A. Castiglione Jr., out of Troop T, SP Albany. K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose who was killed on December 19, 2002, when his Troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.
wesb.com

NYSP Scam Warning

New York State Police are warning the public on the recent increase of scams. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Western New York have reported high volumes of scams since the beginning of the year. Scams may include calls, emails, and texts, claiming to be family members or law enforcement, and asking for personal information.
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KISS 104.1

It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Parent Gets Ticket for 15-Year-Old’s Dirt Bike

Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
theharlemvalleynews.net

Bald Eagle Rescue – Amenia

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
AMENIA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A closer look at how NYSP finds missing persons

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Missing Persons Day is observed on Feb. 3, a day dedicated to those who never received closure after reporting a loved one missing. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States each year. While some remain missing, thousands are found and returned home thanks to training and technology.

