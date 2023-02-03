Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
fox9.com
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
One Dead, Two Hurt in Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes
Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- One rider is dead and two other riders were hurt following a pair of separate snowmobile crashes in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crashes Saturday. The fatal crash took place near Staples and the injury crash happened in the Nisswa area.
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
Two officers rescue couple from burning home near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis Police officers rescued a couple from a burning home Tuesday morning near Bde Maka Ska and according to the department, one of them had only been an officer for three days. Officers Zachery Randall and Jamal Mitchell ran into a home on the 3400 block...
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Emergency crews respond to reported house explosion in Anoka County
Emergency crews are responding to a reported house explosion in East Bethel. The Anoka County Sheriff says that there is no danger to the public but is asking people to stay away from the property.
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
fox9.com
3 injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis' Warehouse District
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are searching for a suspect after three people were injured in a shooting overnight in Minneapolis' North Loop that police believe started with an argument at a bar. Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. after hearing gunfire in the area of 1st Avenue North and...
FAA Investigating Plane Crash in Minnesota
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash that occurred in Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. The aircraft went down in Baytown Township, which is about six miles south of Stillwater. The...
myklgr.com
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
Check Out 3 AirBnB Castles in Minnesota Available for Family Rental
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
kfgo.com
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
Two Minnesota Cities On 2023 List Of Most Homes With Rats
If you hate rats and mice you might want to avoid these two Minnesota cities. No one wants to have rats or mice running around in their house. In addition to how the little rodents can damage your property, they also spread diseases that can pose a serious risk to public health.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 2