8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa PeacocksModern GlobeTampa, FL
A Unique Valentine's Day ExperienceChristine WilliamsSarasota, FL
Massive store chain opens new Florida locationKristen WaltersSarasota, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Picture progress: Food hall, residential towers take shape
Construction crew members are hoisted on cranes to install structural beams and columns on towering projects sprouting throughout St. Petersburg. These are some of the projects that are visually progressing in the city:. The Residences at 400 Central. Active construction can be seen for the 46-story tower that’s underway at...
businessobserverfl.com
Once promising used car chain closes Tampa location, its last store in Florida
CarLotz, the Richmond, Virginia car dealer once perceived as a revolutionary in automobile retailing, has closed all of its East Coast stores, including the one Tampa, about two months after merging with San Francisco e-retailer Shift Technologies. In statement, Shift says it shut down six stores it inherited from CarLotz...
sarasotamagazine.com
The Château Sarasota Has Opened on Siesta Drive
Husband and wife restaurateurs Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy have opened the newest iteration of their restaurant concept The Château in Sarasota. The space was previously occupied by Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion and, more recently, Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen. The Foys' first Florida restaurant, The Château...
stpetecatalyst.com
Hotel group secures $20M for Cordova Inn expansion
The group behind the historic Cordova Inn boutique hotel, the oldest hotel in St. Petersburg, has executed a $20 million loan for a major expansion. Largo-based TDZ Capital, under the TDZ Cordova entity that’s part of the New Hotel Collection management group, secured the $20 million loan on Feb. 3 from Oklahoma-based Firstar Bank, according to public records.
The Nauti Duchess to Open in Downtown St. Petersburg
The nautical restaurant concept will open in the old Detroit Hotel building
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater promotes US 19 as prime development corridor
Clearwater is sending a clear message to developers: Take advantage of a seven-mile stretch of the US 19 Highway corridor that can be transformed into an economically vibrant destination. This week, the Clearwater Economic Development and Housing Department released a video and renderings promoting the area, which is comprised of...
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
St. Pete's first-ever 'Sunshine City Smokeout' BBQ competition happens this weekend
Head to Spa Beach by the pier.
stpetecatalyst.com
Center for Disabilities celebrates 70 years of impact
Much has changed since the Parc Center for Disabilities welcomed its first 10 kids in 1953; however, two things have remained constant – the need for its services and the community’s support. Mayor Ken Welch, St. Petersburg City Council members and local business leaders joined Parc’s leadership and...
suncoastnews.com
Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes
SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community. Caldera will...
stpetecatalyst.com
Forward Pinellas receives grant for safe streets
February 7, 2023 - The metropolitan planning organization Forward Pinellas was awarded the Safe Streets for All (SS4A) grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation this month. The grant funds totaling $559,074, which will be allocated to Forward Pinellas’s Safe Streets Pinellas Action Plan within the six areas of the county with known road safety issues, according to a news release.
stpetecatalyst.com
Timeline changes for Gateway development
Construction for a catalytic project in Dunedin that would bring new apartments, a hotel and a food hall is still moving forward despite facing a delay. The mixed-use Gateway Dunedin project is a concept from local developer Joe Kokolakis, whose office said the construction for the 3.5-acre site at 606 and 614 Main St. is now pushed out by six months due to permitting – a common headwind many developers encounter in numerous cities.
Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County
The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.
Food Network stars’ new restaurant to open in Sarasota this week
Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy, from the Food Network show "Summer Rush", are set to open a new restaurant named The Chateau Sarasota on Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
stpetecatalyst.com
Apple co-founder kicks off Tampa Bay tech event
When officials with London-based cloud service provider Civo opened a U.S. headquarters in Orlando, they quickly recognized Tampa Bay’s burgeoning technology industry. Mark Boost, co-founder and CEO, told the Catalyst that he thought the area’s waterfront location, weather and preponderance of innovative startups made it ideal for an expansive conference focused on helping companies leverage cloud-native technologies. The event began today and will continue Wednesday Tampa’s Armature Works. In total, Civo Navigate features 50 speakers.
stpetecatalyst.com
Albert Whitted launches flight training scholarships
February 6, 2023 - The Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg is offering flight training scholarships for ages 16-24 to encourage underrepresented youth groups to become pilots. There will be two different types of scholarships - Flight Training Scholarships ($5,000) and Starter Flight Scholarships ($1,000). St. Pete Air will lead the flight training portion. The scholarship applications can be found here.
St. Pete detectives try to identify drivers who shot into crowd, wounding 3
St. Petersburg detectives are searching for two drivers believed to be involved with a parking lot shooting over the weekend.
