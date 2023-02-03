Read full article on original website
Related
More than 400 CNY wrestlers set to compete in Section III Championships at SRC Arena
Over 400 high school wrestlers from around Central New York are scheduled to make their way to Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena for the Section III Boys Wrestling Championships on Saturday. The bouts for Division I and Division II will begin at 9:15 a.m. No tickets will be sold...
Poll results: Who are the best seniors in Section III boys, girls basketball?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best seniors are in boys and girls basketball are this season. The results are in and Christian Brothers Academy’s Braedurn Burns, Chittenango’s Alex Moesch, Baldwinsville’s Kyrah Wilbur and Waterville’s Natalee Collins have been selected as the best seniors in Section III basketball.
Legendary CNY boys basketball coach with most Section III victories gets 600th: ‘I can’t believe it’
There isn’t a single boys basketball coach with more Section III victories than Hamilton’s Tom “Blackie” Blackford.
All-CNY senior’s career night fueled by ‘unselfish’ teammate’s double-double
Central Valley Academy senior Jaylon O’Neal was unstoppable Tuesday night against Vernon-Verona-Sherill in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball matchup.
High school roundup: Liverpool girls, boys hoops teams sweep rival Cicero-North Syracuse
The girls and boys basketball teams from Liverpool have had their way with Cicero-North Syracuse as of late. Each of the Warriors teams have now beaten the Northstars twice, sweeping their respective regular season series.
Christian Brothers Academy’s stifling defense holds New Hartford to 10 second half points (24 photos)
Christian Brothers Academy defense was suffocating during a girls basketball game against non-league foe New Hartford on Tuesday night.
Converting 2023 recruits into 2025 playoff spots, from Alabama to Oregon to Notre Dame and more: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are using the final National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class to jump ahead to the 2025 College Football Playoff race. First, they discuss potential changes to the recruiting calendar and...
Junior’s career night lifts Syracuse West girls basketball over Solvay (48 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Treasure Taylor’s offensive explosion helped the Syracuse West girls basketball team get in the win column for the fourth time this season. Taylor scored a career-high 21 points in the team’s 44-40 win over Solvay on Tuesday night.
New state boys basketball poll: New team cracks AA rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new Section III team is ranked in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys basketball poll. Nottingham makes the poll this week at No. 30 in Class AA. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0