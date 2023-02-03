Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Inglewood’s homeless problem will explode when tenant protections expire in 20242UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs, Bears Wrap Up League Play
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost a Pacific League game at Glendale, 65-60, on Tuesday. Individual statistics were not reported to the Burbank Leader. The Bulldogs previously defeated visiting Hoover High of Glendale in...
outlooknewspapers.com
Ochoa Steps Down as GHS Football Coach
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale High School’s Jacob Ochoa stepped down from his position as head coach of the varsity football program after four years. He announced he will become defensive coordinator at Maranatha High School in Pasadena next season. “I...
outlooknewspapers.com
Polytechnic, Maranatha Are League Leaders
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The first-place Polytechnic varsity boys’ soccer team blanked visiting Palos Verdes Chadwick, 3-0, last Friday as junior Jessie Benitez recorded a pair of goals. Senior Oliver Moltz produced one goal and one assist, senior James Gomez was...
outlooknewspapers.com
Lines Drawn in Burbank’s Rent Control Debate
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Rent control was on the docket for the Burbank City Council on Tuesday, a hotly contested issue statewide, and one that the Burbank electorate struck down during the 2020 general election in the form of Measure RC. City...
outlooknewspapers.com
CVHS Intruder Incident Sparks School Safety Dialogue
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Children, parents and residents from the La Crescenta area were put on alert Wednesday after the unauthorized entrance of a man at Crescenta Valley High School prompted the Glendale Unified School District to enact safety measures, including a shelter-in-place protocol and early dismissal, in conjunction with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.
outlooknewspapers.com
Union Station Celebrates 50 Years With Gift-Matching Challenge
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Since 1973, Union Station Homeless Services has helped the most vulnerable community members rebuild their lives and end homelessness. This year, the organization is celebrating 50 years of working in the community with volunteers, staff, donors and clients...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Moves Toward Voting by District
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. In response to a letter alleging that Burbank’s electoral system might be in violation of the California Voting Rights Act, the City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 24, discussed transitioning to a district-based voting system and ultimately voted unanimously to issue a “resolution of intent” to transition to by-district elections.
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence Nurses Accept New Contract
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Nurses at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center successfully negotiated a contract renewal, ending the monthslong negotiation process, and closing the door on a potential strike. Through collective bargaining, nurses secured safety measures, retention benefits and greater representation in hospital governing committees.
outlooknewspapers.com
First Responders Aid Airline Passenger
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Two Glendale first responders provided lifesaving assistance to a 76-year-old woman on a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles in the morning of Jan. 29. Glendale Fire Department EMS Battalion Chief Todd Tucker and Glendale Police Department Sgt....
outlooknewspapers.com
Quiet Libraries Are Supposedly Dead
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Sitting here at the Buena Vista Library and reading newspapers as we often do, we were (again) audibly assaulted by patrons speaking on their cellphones. A request for quiet to the reference desk did not help. After the...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A man was arrested at a playground in the 1900 block of Grismer Avenue after he allegedly exposed himself to an unknown victim at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 27. He was charged with indecent exposure and placed on $10,000 bail. — Officers were called to a residential intersection near...
Comments / 0