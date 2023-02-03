Read full article on original website
Peacock Exec Addresses Cancellations of Vampire Academy, One of Us Is Lying
Fans of Vampire Academy and One of Us Is Lying were left reeling last month when Peacock canceled the two YA dramas. While details were scarce about their performances on the streaming service, we now have some insight into the cancellations. Susan Rovner, who oversees entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV...
Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 5
On Night Court Season 1 Episode 5, the drama mounted as she turned to Gurgs and her unconventional real estate skills. Meanwhile, Dan helped Olivia prepare for the biggest case of her career and a shot at redemption. How did Olivia respond to a sudden arrival during her big case?
9-1-1 Spring Premiere First Look: A Shock Is Coming!
Oh boy, things aren't looking good in Los Angeles!. We've come to expect a lot from 9-1-1 and the variety of emergencies that can ravage the city at any time, and when the hit FOX series returns this spring, us and someone from the 118 will be in for a shock!
Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Season 13 Episode 1
Was there any future for Teresa with her brother and step-sister?. On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Episode 1, the family was at war over Teresa's upcoming nuptials. Meanwhile, things took an explosive turn when Jennifer spoke out about the rumors leveled at her marriage. However, she...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
RHOC’s Gretchen Rossi announces tragic death of stepson Grayson, 22, after ‘unbearable’ cancer battle in emotional post
THE REAL Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi has announced that her stepson Grayson has passed away. The 22-year-old had been suffering with cancer since 2006. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 44-year-old Gretchen posted several photos from over the years as part of the heartfelt tribute to her fiancé Slade Smiley's late son.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Scott Alexander, America's Got Talent Contestant, Dies Following Stroke
America's Got Talent alum Scott Alexander has died. His wife Jenny revealed the sad news that he passed away following a stroke on a cruise ship. "I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father." "He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and...
The Last of Us Reaches New Series Highs Despite Strong Competition From The Grammys
HBO's The Last of Us is now slowing down. The premium cabler's hit TV adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game series reached new series highs Sunday. The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 had 7.5 million viewers, rising 17% from the 6.4 million that watched The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3.
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 12 Review: Let Them Play
Representation matters. That's a fact. Those who take issue with Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 12 addressing the genuine plight of trans individuals -- as tragic now as it was in 2012 -- may still recognize how much representation has benefited other groups and hopefully will extend that understanding to all people one day.
Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 10
How far did Simone and Thea go to reclaim their spot on the court?. On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 10, it was all hands on deck as the duo prepared for the worst. Meanwhile, Damon helped JR celebrate a major milestone, but a surprise guest threatened to derail...
Dexter: Origins Ordered to Series at Showtime: Find Out Which Other Spinoffs Are in the Works!
Showtime is expanding the Dexter franchise in a big way. Fresh off a Wall Street Journal report that the premium cabler is exploring opportunities for more Dexter, we have some big news. Showtime announced today it has placed a straight-to-series order for the new drama Dexter: Origins (working title), to...
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Trailer Drops, and We Have Questions
Are you ready to witness the rise of the Pink Ladies?. Paramount+ debuted the full-length trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies this week, and it features all the singing and dancing you'd expect from a project set in the Grease universe. The clip debuted Tuesday on The Drew...
The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Please Hold My Hand
When you have a show that kills the supporting characters off so quickly, it isn't easy to form an attachment to the people drafted to replace them. On The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4, Joel and Ellie's search for Tommy finds them on the road again, and while I could watch their dynamic for days, the rest of the TV universe around them is beginning to fall a bit flat.
George Clooney to Direct Le Bureau des Légendes Adaptation at Showtime
Showtime is teaming up with George Clooney. The cabler on Monday handed out a straight-to-series order for The Department (working title), an adaptation of Le Bureau des Legendes. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce through their Smokehouse Pictures, with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios set to produce. "THE...
The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Be Released Early on HBO Max
Were you worried about juggling The Last of Us and the Super Bowl on one night?. HBO understands and has put a measure in place to allow fans to watch The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 early. HBO announced late Sunday that the next episode will be available...
Bosch Universe Expands as Two New Spinoffs Enter Development
If there's one thing we've learned from this week, networks and streamers are big on franchises. Showtime expanded the Dexter franchise, with several spinoffs entering development. That same day, the premium cabler also confirmed spinoffs of Billions -- appropriately titled Millions and Trillions -- were in the works. Now, Amazon...
