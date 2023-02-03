Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Lockout lifted for West Valley City’s Hunter High, Hunter Elementary
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockout has been lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary schools as of 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Both schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning by West Valley City police after “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area,” a statement from the Granite School District says.
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
Tiger Woods to design first Utah golf course
Tiger Woods is coming to Park City and he's bringing a golf course with him; designing a new 18-hole golf course, his first in Utah and the entire Mountain West.
ABC 4
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. The Vinyl Revival: Why...
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Shares Why Former Utah Coaches Fill His BYU Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have a different look in 2023. The most significant change is being a member of the Big 12 Conference. Another important difference from last season is the coaching staff. After finishing 94th in total defense last season, Sitake overhauled the defensive staff. The...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Makes Position Change For 2023 Season
PROVO, Utah – Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters led BYU football to a bowl game victory in relief of an injured Jaren Hall at quarterback. In 2023, there won’t be an encore performance at the QB spot for the New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP. Maiava-Peters is switching from Aaron Roderick’s quarterback room to join Harvey Unga and the running backs.
247Sports
Rankings Every Game on Utah's Schedule- Part One
The Utes are looking to three-peat in 2023, but it won't be easy. Utah has arguably the most brutal schedule of any team in the Pac-12 this coming season. We looked at each game and ranked them from easiest to toughest. Part two will be released next week. 12. Weber...
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
Alissa Pili scores 30 as No. 7 Utah tops Oregon and moves into tie for Pac-12 lead
No. 7 Utah moved into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 Conference with a 100-92 win over Oregon
247Sports
Looking at BYU's Preferred Walk-On Class of 2023
Preferred walk-ons don't get the publicity that scholarship players do. The NCAA still has the bewildering rule that prevents NCAA head coaches from talking about them at all on National Signing Day, so most PWOs never get their time in the sun. While it's true that most don't end up making a huge impact on the field, they are a valuable and critical piece of any college football program.
Gephardt Daily
Lockdown lifted for most of Utah State prison after officer assault Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockdown imposed Saturday at the Utah State prison has been lifted in all except one housing unit. The lockdown was initiated Saturday evening when “a correctional officer was assaulted in the Antelope restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.
Snow is great business for some Utah companies
The latest batch of snow is keeping snow removal companies busy. On Monday, FOX 13 News caught up with Worx Landscaping & Snow Removal, located in South Salt Lake.
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
Poor air quality Saturday, storm Sunday
Happy weekend, Utah! We've been battling bad air for the last several days, and our inversion doesn't budge for the first part of our weekend.
The 7 strangest places to visit in Provo, Utah
Provo is full of wonderful, strange and quirky history. Get off the beaten path and explore these hidden gems.
Gephardt Daily
Semi-truck catches fire, closes I-84
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — A semi-truck caught fire Monday on Interstate-84 here, briefly closing the freeway while firefighters doused a trailer load of carpet. The fire was likely caused by sparking or heat from the trailer’s undercarriage. “That’s how it was reported to me,” Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Cameron Roden said. “Brakes and axles can heat up on the big rigs.”
Man dies in backcountry skiing accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A skier fell to his death Saturday while skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon, according to Unified Police.
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
1310kfka.com
CSU apologizes over offensive chant that targeted Utah player from Ukraine
Colorado State University is apologizing after a group of people sitting in the student section made an inappropriate chant at this weekend’s game at Moby Arena. The group apparently chanted “Russia” at Utah player Max Shulga, who’s from Ukraine; the two countries are at war. The chant occurred as Shulga of Kyiv was attempting free throws towards the end of the game. Utah reported the incident to the Mountain West. The Coloradoan reports CSU apologized in a statement and called the chant a violation of the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy. They added all students, athletes and fans are welcome in their arena. CSU Coach Niko Medved also called it “unacceptable.” Utah beat the Rams 88 to 79. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
ksl.com
Traffic impacts expected as Salt Lake City begins Sugar House street makeover
SALT LAKE CITY — A busy corridor in Salt Lake City's Sugar House neighborhood is about to receive a much-needed makeover, but its transformation is likely going to add more traffic headaches to the city. Construction on the anticipated upgrade of 1100 East/Highland Drive will begin later this month,...
