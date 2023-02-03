Read full article on original website
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food ReviewChicago Food KingCarol Stream, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Kelly Clarkson Moving Show To New York Due To Terrifying Reason: 'She Feels Unsafe'
Kelly Clarkson could relocate to New York City, and this is because of a terrifying reason. The Kelly Clarkson Show may relocate to the east coast, including New Jersey and Connecticut, as Variety originally reported. The midday program was renewed in 2025, and since then, and its debut in 2019,...
Kelly Clarkson Debuted an Edgy New Look and Fans are Going Wild
Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video. During...
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters
"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Collaborators in Waco Shut Down Business: ‘We Have Discovered Our Limits’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' friends and collaborators, Kelly and Clint Harp, are closing the doors to their furniture business in Waco, Texas. Here's why.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD
The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
Danielle Colby Has Been American Pickin' for Over a Decade — What's Her Net Worth?
Danielle Colby has a few tricks up her sleeve and some of those tricks involve removing said sleeves. Since 2010 she has been one of the hosts of The History Channel's wildly popular antiquing show American Pickers, but that's not the only bullet point on her resume. She's a woman...
American Pickers fans shocked after show shares new post featuring Mike Wolfe and fired co-host Frank Fritz
AMERICAN Pickers fans have discovered a shocking revelation about the show from a recently shared clip. Post-firing, co-host Frank Fritz, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 and has been recovering in an Iowa nursing facility. The American Pickers Facebook account posted a video from a season 10...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Is Bob Barker still alive?
Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
Carrie Underwood Declares She No Longer Cares About Being A 'Certain Size' Following Years In The Spotlight
Having been in the spotlight for more than a decade, Carrie Underwood has learned a thing or two about maintaining a lifestyle that is best for her. While discussing her fitness journey in a new interview and how it has evolved over the years, the "Before He Cheats" country star candidly told an outlet, "I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be.""And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and...
Kenny Roger’s Mind Blowing Abandoned 8.5 Million Dollar Mansion
Kenny Rogers passed away in early 2020 at the age of 81. Rogers certainly lived like a King of Country Music in this jaw-dropping 8.5 million dollar mega-mansion. Want to take a look?. The mansion was built in 1990 near Atlanta, Georgia, Kenny Rogers called this 15,000-square-foot place home until...
Kelly Clarkson Stalker Arrested Outside Her Home After 12 Restraining Order Violations
After at least a decade of Kelly Clarkson being stalked by Huguette Nicole Young, the 40-year-old stalker was reportedly arrested outside the singer and talk show host’s home. TMZ reports that following 12 restraining order violations, Young was arrested on Wednesday (January 25th) outside Clarkson’s San Fernando Valley residences....
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Vanna White’s ‘odd’ outfit on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ splits social media
Vanna White’s latest look is divided right down the middle — as are “Wheel of Fortune” fans. The 65-year-old game show hostess strutted across the stage in a hot pink asymmetrical dress layered over black leggings and heels during Wednesday’s episode. The daring look sent Twitter into a frenzy, as White — who has worn over 7,000 outfits over the course of her 40-plus years on the show — usually plays it safe when it comes to her fashion choices. “What the heck is Vanna White wearing today? Her outfit lookin unfinished 😂,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “wtf is vanna white wearing...
Are ‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Still Together? Details on Marriage, Family
Today host Craig Melvin found love in the workplace with fellow reporter Lindsay Czarniak. The pair got married in 2011 and have both taken major leaps in their careers since then. Scroll for details on whether the newscasters are still married. When Did Craig Melvin Meet Lindsay Czarniak?. Craig and...
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
