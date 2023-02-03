ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looper

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters

"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Looper

Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD

The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
WTRF- 7News

Is Bob Barker still alive?

Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
OK! Magazine

ABC Accused Amy Robach Of Coming To Work 'Drunk', Keeping Alcohol In Her Dressing Room: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at GMA3, and while several scandals regarding Holmes have surfaced from the investigation into their alleged extramarital affair, according to a source, ABC had only petty and largely unfounded complaints when it came to their reasons for ousting Robach. "Everything they are bringing up is so minor having to do with Amy," a source spilled of ABC's contentious mediation with the couple. One of the odd complaints cited was that Robach had allegedly once come to work drunk — an accusation the insider claimed was untrue and that she had simply been...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Declares She No Longer Cares About Being A 'Certain Size' Following Years In The Spotlight

Having been in the spotlight for more than a decade, Carrie Underwood has learned a thing or two about maintaining a lifestyle that is best for her. While discussing her fitness journey in a new interview and how it has evolved over the years, the "Before He Cheats" country star candidly told an outlet, "I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be.""And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and...
Page Six

Vanna White’s ‘odd’ outfit on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ splits social media

Vanna White’s latest look is divided right down the middle — as are “Wheel of Fortune” fans. The 65-year-old game show hostess strutted across the stage in a hot pink asymmetrical dress layered over black leggings and heels during Wednesday’s episode. The daring look sent Twitter into a frenzy, as White — who has worn over 7,000 outfits over the course of her 40-plus years on the show — usually plays it safe when it comes to her fashion choices. “What the heck is Vanna White wearing today? Her outfit lookin unfinished 😂,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “wtf is vanna white wearing...
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers

Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...

