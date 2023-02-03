A Lewes man has been arrested for drug dealing. Delaware State Police spotted 61 year old Tyler Sutton of Lewes driving on Coastal Highway near Route 9 while talking on his cell phone. Troopers made a traffic stop and contacted the driver who appeared to extremely nervous. He had no license, registration or insurance and the Trooper had his K9 make free-air sniff of the car’s exterior. The K9 alerted to narcotics and a search turned up about 450 Ecstasy tablets in the trunk as well as about $2200 in suspected drug proceeds. Sutton is charged with drug and traffic offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $52,000 secured bond.

LEWES, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO