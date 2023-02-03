ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMDT.com

Salisbury woman sentenced for embezzling over $15k from local high school Band Boosters

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced for embezzling more than $15,000 from a local high school. Between December 2021 and June 2022, while serving as Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters, 32-year-old Brooke Cook stole more than $15,000 by fraudulently using a Band Boosters’ debit card for her own personal benefit. In addition to using the debit card at multiple stores throughout Wicomico County, she used Band Booster funds to make payments on her mortgage and car loan.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. house fire sends one to the hospital

QUANTICO, Md. – A house fire Saturday afternoon sent one person to the hospital in Wicomico County. We’re told the fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m., at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in just under an hour. Further investigation revealed...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Pocomoke Police Give All Clear After Incident at Pocomoke Walmart

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Pocomoke Police Department says it responded to an incident at the Pocomoke City Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Police say initial reports that there was an active shooter threat were wrong. Officers were on scene securing the area, and Police say the store has been given...
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Crash claims life of pedestrian in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. – Police are investigating a serious crash that claimed the life of a Georgetown woman Friday afternoon in Millsboro. Police say the crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. Investigation revealed that a white 2013 Jeep Wrangler had come to a stop at a stop sign in the parking lot of the Back Bay Shopping Center. At this time, a woman reportedly walked in front of the Jeep just as the driver began moving from the stop sign. The Jeep subsequently hit the woman at a very low speed, causing the victim to fall to the ground.
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Queen Anne’s Co. home destroyed in fire, investigation underway

STEVENSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that destroyed a Queen Anne’s County home early Sunday morning. The fire was reported at around 3:15 a.m. at 110 Howard Road in Stevensville. 60 firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze, which took approximately one hour to control.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
OnlyInYourState

It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery

If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
WILLARDS, MD
firststateupdate.com

Investigators Release Cause Of Watergate at Milford Fire

Deputy state fire marshals have concluded the investigation into the February 5, 2023, Watergate at Milford fire, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the fire originated inside a ground-floor, attached garage due to an electrical malfunction in the electric service panel. This fire has been determined to be accidental.
MILFORD, DE
Bay Net

Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. –  On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WGMD Radio

Early Morning Fires Saturday Keep Sussex Firefighters Busy

Firefighters on the western side of Sussex County have had a busy weekend. Friday night Laurel firefighters were called to a house fire on Discount Land Road. The State Fire Marshal’s office tells the Talk of Delmarva this was an accidental fire – electrical in nature and caused about $175,000 in damage.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Lewes Man Charged for Dealing Drugs

A Lewes man has been arrested for drug dealing. Delaware State Police spotted 61 year old Tyler Sutton of Lewes driving on Coastal Highway near Route 9 while talking on his cell phone. Troopers made a traffic stop and contacted the driver who appeared to extremely nervous. He had no license, registration or insurance and the Trooper had his K9 make free-air sniff of the car’s exterior. The K9 alerted to narcotics and a search turned up about 450 Ecstasy tablets in the trunk as well as about $2200 in suspected drug proceeds. Sutton is charged with drug and traffic offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $52,000 secured bond.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana in West Ocean City bust

A Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team arrested two men after officials say they found 76 pounds of marijuana and other drugs and weapons at a West Ocean City home. Members of the enforcement team conducted a raid in December 2022 and in addition to the marijuana found 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 102.5 grams of THC edibles, four firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines, body armor, and more than $82,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Drug investigation leads to multiple charges for Salisbury man

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been arrested on CDS distribution charges following a two-month-long investigation. The investigation began in November after the Salisbury Police Department noticed an uptick in suspected drug sales and other criminal activity taking place at 825 W. Isabella Street. The Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation and quickly identified several individuals, including Lavoya Neal, that were involved in criminal activity including the sale and distribution of narcotics.
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

Dover Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Resisting Police

A 44-year-old Dover man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop and after he resisted arrest. At the time of the traffic stop, police say Larry Brown came out of the vehicle holding a bag and threw it toward the front of the vehicle. After a brief struggle, police took Brown into custody. In the bag that he threw, officers found 9.4 grams of cocaine and 6.1 grams of marijuana. Brown was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Fire destroys pole barn in Laurel overnight

LAUREL, Del. – An overnight blaze destroyed a large pole barn and multiple pieces of farm machinery in Laurel early Saturday. Laurel Fire Department says they, along with Blades and Georgetown Fire Departments, responded to a reported chicken house fire on Tayler Mill Road around 2:50 a.m. Tankers were requested from Millsboro, Delmar, and Seaford Fire Departments.
LAUREL, DE
Delaware LIVE News

New private school coming to Sussex this fall

A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced.  After sending three of ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Demolition Complete at Cambridge Harbor Development

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The demolition phase at the Cambridge Harbor development has been completed by the Cambridge Waterfront Development. The Dorchester Chamber of Commerce says Demolition began four months ago and included the removal of the old Dorchester General Hospital, next to the Nurses Quarters, Governors Hall slab, associated parking lots, and other hardscapes.
