WMDT.com
Salisbury woman sentenced for embezzling over $15k from local high school Band Boosters
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced for embezzling more than $15,000 from a local high school. Between December 2021 and June 2022, while serving as Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters, 32-year-old Brooke Cook stole more than $15,000 by fraudulently using a Band Boosters’ debit card for her own personal benefit. In addition to using the debit card at multiple stores throughout Wicomico County, she used Band Booster funds to make payments on her mortgage and car loan.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. house fire sends one to the hospital
QUANTICO, Md. – A house fire Saturday afternoon sent one person to the hospital in Wicomico County. We’re told the fire broke out shortly after 4 p.m., at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in just under an hour. Further investigation revealed...
WBOC
Pocomoke Police Give All Clear After Incident at Pocomoke Walmart
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Pocomoke Police Department says it responded to an incident at the Pocomoke City Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Police say initial reports that there was an active shooter threat were wrong. Officers were on scene securing the area, and Police say the store has been given...
WMDT.com
Crash claims life of pedestrian in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. – Police are investigating a serious crash that claimed the life of a Georgetown woman Friday afternoon in Millsboro. Police say the crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. Investigation revealed that a white 2013 Jeep Wrangler had come to a stop at a stop sign in the parking lot of the Back Bay Shopping Center. At this time, a woman reportedly walked in front of the Jeep just as the driver began moving from the stop sign. The Jeep subsequently hit the woman at a very low speed, causing the victim to fall to the ground.
WMDT.com
Queen Anne’s Co. home destroyed in fire, investigation underway
STEVENSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that destroyed a Queen Anne’s County home early Sunday morning. The fire was reported at around 3:15 a.m. at 110 Howard Road in Stevensville. 60 firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze, which took approximately one hour to control.
Lexington Park Father-Son Duo Caught With Weed, Weapons During Bust, Sheriff Says
Thursday was not a banner day for a father and his teen son in St. Mary’s County who are now facing drug and weapon charges after being busted by members of the sheriff’s office. Lexington Park residents Devin Maurice Bryan, 19, and Donald Lewis Bryan, 44, were arrested...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
firststateupdate.com
Investigators Release Cause Of Watergate at Milford Fire
Deputy state fire marshals have concluded the investigation into the February 5, 2023, Watergate at Milford fire, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the fire originated inside a ground-floor, attached garage due to an electrical malfunction in the electric service panel. This fire has been determined to be accidental.
Bay Net
Two St. Mary’s Deputies Crash In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Park Hall Road. Crews arrived and found two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicles involved...
WGMD Radio
Early Morning Fires Saturday Keep Sussex Firefighters Busy
Firefighters on the western side of Sussex County have had a busy weekend. Friday night Laurel firefighters were called to a house fire on Discount Land Road. The State Fire Marshal’s office tells the Talk of Delmarva this was an accidental fire – electrical in nature and caused about $175,000 in damage.
fox29.com
Speeding car crashes into Delaware home leaving 20-year-old driver critical, police say
MILTON, Del. - An overnight crash left a young man in critical condition, and a home with significant damage in one Sussex County neighborhood. Police say the 20-year-old driver was speeding when he lost control and hit a stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm Road and Harbeson Road around 12:30 a.m.
WGMD Radio
Lewes Man Charged for Dealing Drugs
A Lewes man has been arrested for drug dealing. Delaware State Police spotted 61 year old Tyler Sutton of Lewes driving on Coastal Highway near Route 9 while talking on his cell phone. Troopers made a traffic stop and contacted the driver who appeared to extremely nervous. He had no license, registration or insurance and the Trooper had his K9 make free-air sniff of the car’s exterior. The K9 alerted to narcotics and a search turned up about 450 Ecstasy tablets in the trunk as well as about $2200 in suspected drug proceeds. Sutton is charged with drug and traffic offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $52,000 secured bond.
Cape Gazette
Police seize 76 pounds of marijuana in West Ocean City bust
A Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team arrested two men after officials say they found 76 pounds of marijuana and other drugs and weapons at a West Ocean City home. Members of the enforcement team conducted a raid in December 2022 and in addition to the marijuana found 292 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 102.5 grams of THC edibles, four firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines, body armor, and more than $82,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
MDE says Valley Proteins must meet ’substantially stricter’ discharge limits The post Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to multiple charges for Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been arrested on CDS distribution charges following a two-month-long investigation. The investigation began in November after the Salisbury Police Department noticed an uptick in suspected drug sales and other criminal activity taking place at 825 W. Isabella Street. The Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation and quickly identified several individuals, including Lavoya Neal, that were involved in criminal activity including the sale and distribution of narcotics.
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Resisting Police
A 44-year-old Dover man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop and after he resisted arrest. At the time of the traffic stop, police say Larry Brown came out of the vehicle holding a bag and threw it toward the front of the vehicle. After a brief struggle, police took Brown into custody. In the bag that he threw, officers found 9.4 grams of cocaine and 6.1 grams of marijuana. Brown was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:
WMDT.com
Fire destroys pole barn in Laurel overnight
LAUREL, Del. – An overnight blaze destroyed a large pole barn and multiple pieces of farm machinery in Laurel early Saturday. Laurel Fire Department says they, along with Blades and Georgetown Fire Departments, responded to a reported chicken house fire on Tayler Mill Road around 2:50 a.m. Tankers were requested from Millsboro, Delmar, and Seaford Fire Departments.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi top open new Delaware store, reopen Florida location battered by hurricane
Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues Thursday as it readies for a new store opening in Delaware as well as a reopening of a Florida location hit by last October’s Hurricane Ian. The discount grocer’s new store will be located at 696 N. Dupont Blvd. in Milford, Delaware. “Our...
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
WBOC
Demolition Complete at Cambridge Harbor Development
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The demolition phase at the Cambridge Harbor development has been completed by the Cambridge Waterfront Development. The Dorchester Chamber of Commerce says Demolition began four months ago and included the removal of the old Dorchester General Hospital, next to the Nurses Quarters, Governors Hall slab, associated parking lots, and other hardscapes.
