Accused package thief in Silver Spring arrested
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a woman who stole a number of packages from people’s homes between from December 2022 to January 2023. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police said they identified Brandi Shoemaker, 44, of Silver Spring as the person responsible for the thefts in the […]
Baltimore high school student found guilty in murder of police captain's husband
A teenage high school student has been convicted of murdering the husband of a Baltimore Police captain.
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old injured in Anne Arundel County shooting, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg in Pumphrey on Sunday night. At approximately 8:30PM, officers responded to the area of Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police say four people were walking to...
Body Of Woman Found In Suitland Apartment Had Signs Of 'Trauma': Police
A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.
Teens charged after allegedly firing into group of kids leaving two hurt
A pair of teens have been charged in a double shooting last month that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore.
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
WJLA
DC man accused of abducting girlfriend found dead hours after arrest, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man accused of abducting his girlfriend in 2022 was found dead hours after his arrest last week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Officials said Marquez Parker, 44, was found unconscious and not breathing during a cell check Thursday morning. He was pronounced...
foxbaltimore.com
2 teenage boys charged with attempted murder in shooting near Franklin High School: police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested and charged two teenage boys in connection with the shooting of two Benjamin Franklin High School students last month. Both of the teens are being held at central booking, charged with attempted first-degree murder. One suspect is 16 years...
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle
Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. The incident took place at the 1100 Block of 21st Place. Just after 5 am, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. An initial investigation determined that this incident was domestic in nature. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prince George's prosecutor 'dropped the ball' in murder case against officer, judge claims
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Prince George’s County judge Monday claimed prosecutors “dropped the ball" in the case against the first police officer in the county to ever be charged with murder. Monday the case against Prince George's County Police Cpl. Michael Owen was postponed on the...
wfmd.com
Suspects Taken Into Custody In Frederick County After Foot Chase, Police Seized 150 Capsules Of Drugs
Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two men and a juvenile were taken into custody Saturday after a brief foot chase by local police. A deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was trying to locate an Acura, with front end damage, on February 4th in New Market that had fled from an attempted traffic stop on February 3rd.
WBAL Radio
Police confirm accidental shooting at gun range in Frederick County
Police confirmed Sunday that a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County was accidental. Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said they responded to a call of a shooting at Heritage Training and Shooting Center at around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They said they quickly determined the shooting to be accidental upon arrival.
WBAL Radio
Jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder in killing of James Blue III
A Baltimore jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of a city police official's husband. The jury on Monday found Sahiou Kargbo not guilty of first-degree murder. The jury also found him guilty of three firearms charges in case. Kargbo, 19, was charged in...
DC Police officer on 'non-contact status' following death of suspect in police custody
WASHINGTON — DC Police are providing new details on an internal affairs investigation currently underway after a man died in Metropolitan Police custody roughly four hours after he was arrested. One officer has been placed on "non-contact status" until the investigation concludes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)...
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
WJLA
Crime spree in DC: Several dead after 5 shootings, 3 stabbings on Saturday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Multiple people were killed and several others were injured after a violent Saturday in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police reported a total of five shootings and three stabbings, all of which appear to be unrelated, police said. Around 5 a.m., police...
Sheriff: Accidental shooting injures two people in Frederick County
A man and woman had to be taken to a shock trauma center after being shot accidentally in Frederick County on Sunday afternoon.
Day filled with shootings, stabbings, some deadly in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers continually worked shootings and stabbings in the District Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Some of the incidents were deadly. Here is the list of the crimes with information from MPD: A man died after a shooting in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. […]
WUSA
3 Maryland teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia and Hyundai
GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday. Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.
