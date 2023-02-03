ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

DC News Now

Accused package thief in Silver Spring arrested

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a woman who stole a number of packages from people’s homes between from December 2022 to January 2023. Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police said they identified Brandi Shoemaker, 44, of Silver Spring as the person responsible for the thefts in the […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle

Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. The incident took place at the 1100 Block of 21st Place. Just after 5 am, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. An initial investigation determined that this incident was domestic in nature. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Police confirm accidental shooting at gun range in Frederick County

Police confirmed Sunday that a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County was accidental. Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said they responded to a call of a shooting at Heritage Training and Shooting Center at around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They said they quickly determined the shooting to be accidental upon arrival.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Day filled with shootings, stabbings, some deadly in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said its officers continually worked shootings and stabbings in the District Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Some of the incidents were deadly. Here is the list of the crimes with information from MPD: A man died after a shooting in the 1400 block of Spring Rd. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

3 Maryland teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia and Hyundai

GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday. Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.
GREENBELT, MD

