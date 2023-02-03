ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

AM 1390 KRFO

Colored Lights On Your Truck? Driving With Them On Could Be Illegal

I've noticed recently more and more vehicles around Central Minnesota driving with colored headlights. If you don't know what I am talking about some people have installed aftermarket lights around their headlights that can either change color or are a solid non-white color. So I emailed St. Cloud's Police Chief Jeff Oxton about whether or not driving with these lights is legal.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

15+ Unique And Memorable Valentines Date Ideas In Minnesota

We are one week away from Valentine’s Day and I could not be happier! While I do not have a romantic partner myself, I am still looking for things I can do for Galentine’s Day or something for myself. So whether you want to do something with your romantic partner, a friend or two, or just yourself, here are some ideas you can do at home or around Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO)

Go Explore A Locked Cave In Southeast Minnesota (VIDEO) Full disclaimer: I am NOT a fan of cold, dark, and old places. Mostly because there are probably bugs lurking and ready to jump on me, like a cricket spider. (Yes, they are real. I have photos below and just so you know, they ARE in Minnesota!). And when I think of a cave, my stomach gets all weird and I am scared half to death that someone is going to jump out at me if I walked in. Or bats. I'm not a huge fan of bats either.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota

A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location

As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
WOODBURY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Weather Balloon or Chinese Spy Balloon? There's a HUGE Difference

People are still buzzing about the recent USA fly-by of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down off the Carolina coast last weekend. Floating silently overhead, some 60,000 feet above the ground, the giant white 200-foot balloon dangling solar panels and other gear was first spotted over Montana, swept along by powerful jet stream winds in the upper atmosphere.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

After "hectic, chaotic" start to ice fishing season, things smooth as ice in Twin Cities

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. –  The 2022-2023 ice fishing season is gearing up for a strong finish headed into its home stretch, overcoming a rough and uncertain beginning.While frigid temperatures had ice forming earlier than in years past, massive snowfalls, warming temperatures and even rain had the season looking like it was on rough ice just a few weeks back."It's been hectic and chaotic," said Brett Pioske, co-owner of Rel Fishing, a guided ice fishing experience on Lake Minnetonka. "Especially with all of the snowstorms we've had early on in the ice, with the ice not quite there. Lots of plowing,...
US 103.3

A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota

As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
MANDAN, ND
AM 1390 KRFO

People In Minnesota + Wisconsin Tend To Marry Locals

Apparently, a report in The Washington Post (Paywall) from 2017-2021 showed that people in Minnesota and Wisconsin fell in the top ten of states who marry people from the same state. In a way, it makes sense because you most likely are going to meet someone in the town or city you live in and a majority of people stay in the place they grew up in.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Whoa! Watch Viral Video Showing Crystal Clear Ice Formed on Lake Superior

A video has gone viral this week and for good reason. It's not often you see crystal clear ice formed over a body of water, but that's what happened recently on Lake Superior. According to a report by FOX 9, the clear ice was discovered on February 1, 2023, over Lake Superior's Munising Bay in Michigan. Chelsey Tweedale was there to capture the moment and take a stroll on the ice, which she estimated was five to six inches thick at the time.
MICHIGAN STATE
