US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar microgrid to support critical water infrastructure
With a rise of extreme weather events and an aging centralized electric grid, extended power outages are a rising threat to community resilience. Aware of these threats, AEP Ohio contracted Eaton to help construct a solar microgrid dedicated to supporting its Tussing water booster station. A microgrid can operate fully...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Enel adds 2 GW of North America renewable capacity in 2022
Enel North America announced it brought online 1.98 GW of utility-scale solar and wind projects in the United States and Canada last year. The buildout included 550 MW of new demand response capacity and 119 MW of distributed energy storage deployed or under contract in 2022. The year’s progress was...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: 2023 will see the most utility-scale solar added in a single year
N.Y. developer and community college form solar certification program The next term for the solar certification program begins March 28, 2023, and upon completion graduates will receive OSHA 10 and OSHA Fall Prevention Safety certification. Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia U.S. solar tracker supplier Array Technologies plans...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Dronebase rebrands as Zeitview to scale aerial solar scanning
In flight to reposition itself as an advanced inspection software company for energy and infrastructure, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and manned aircraft specialist Dronebase rebranded to Zeitview today. The company is funding its business model pivot from drones and aircraft to an inspection software focus with a $55 million Series...
natureworldnews.com
Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself
Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%
The suggestion to ban gas-powered stovetops nationwide in the United States has been debated by Congress, but the city of San Diego has already taken action by committing to eliminate almost all gas-powered building appliances, including stoves.
The Price of a Dozen Eggs Every Year Since 1973
You may not believe it till you see it, but according to a recent USDA report, retail prices of eggs have actually begun to ease. More than perhaps any other product, eggs have become a symbol of inflation the past few months. Prices soared 60% in 2022, reaching $4.25 for a dozen eggs in December. […]
Many Cities in the U.S. Consider Banning or Restricting Gas Stoves
Most Americans don’t think twice about cooking with their gas stoves. After all, they’ve been a staple in kitchens across the country for decades. But what many people don’t realize is that there are hidden costs to having a gas stove in your home—costs that can have serious health consequences.
'We Have No Say': Dairy Farm Ordered to Dump 30,000 Liters of Milk After Exceeding Quota Amid Soaring Dairy Prices
A dairy farm in Canada's southern Ontario region reports that it was given the order to dump 30,000 liters of milk after surpassing a designated quota regulated by the government.
The Department of Energy Is Coming For Your Gas Stove...To Replace It With A More Efficient One
Just as Republicans have identified one’s method of cooking as the newest front in the culture wars, the Department of Energy has proposed efficiency standards for cooktop appliances for the first time, something few would care about if not for the absurd hysteria surrounding gas stoves. For the uninitiated,...
Stimulus check update: Payment of $1,200 to each eligible American citizen
Many states are still reeling from the economic fallout of the 2009 coronavirus pandemic and are looking for ways to assist their residents, including providing a stimulus check. After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative efforts, the Working Families Tax Credit was launched Wednesday by the...
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
The War on Cattle: A Net Zero Carbon Future Means Eliminating the Meat Industry
Many climate activists envision a future with no greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere, aiming for net zero emissions by the target dates of 2030 or 2050. Net zero carbon emissions mean no emissions in the atmosphere - at all.
