Philadelphia, PA

Chilling video released of triple shooting at Chinese food takeout restaurant that left 2 dead

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGO7g_0kbhdGZg00

Police have released surveillance videos from a shooting at a Chinese food takeout restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia as the search for a pair of suspects continues .

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue on Jan. 17.

One video shows the masked suspects walking down the sidewalk. One is wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, while the other is wearing a dark-colored puffy jacket.

Another camera shows the suspect in sweatshirt run up to the takeout and open fire. Muzzle flashes can be seen as the suspect fires again and again.

Surveillance video released by police shows a triple shooting at a Chinese food takeout on Jan. 17 in Southwest Philadelphia.

A bystander nearby runs for safety as the suspect in the black jacket arrives, also holding a gun.

The suspect in the sweatshirt walks closer to the takeout, still firing. The suspect in the jacket also points his gun inside the takeout.

Both suspects then turn around and run from the scene on South 54th Street.

At least 16 shots were fired inside the small takeout area of Shangri-La restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia.

Johron Jones, 19, of the 5400 block of Chester Avenue, was shot multiple times in the head and torso.

Kristie Manago, 43, of the 5200 block of Chester Avenue, was shot in the shoulder.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oPi7_0kbhdGZg00

A third victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the leg and shoulder and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sources tell Action News two of the victims are half-brothers.

Anyone with information is asked to Philadelphia Police Homicide Division at 215-686-3334 or email tips@phillypolice.com .

As with all homicides in Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for the arrest of each suspect in this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sy30M_0kbhdGZg00

Comments / 53

Juice Baby
4d ago

just stupid when these judges starts hanging out football numbers like 40 to 50 years for crimes then there get the message 🙄

Reply
10
Sirus 302
4d ago

They need to impose Martial Law in Philadelphia for a few months at least and calm this nonsense down

Reply(1)
25
Being Honest
4d ago

😒 Senseless violence of criminals who have no concern. There's no victory and criminals stupidity. Once they are apprehended then the slap of reality well be harsh on them

Reply
6
 

