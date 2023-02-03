Shemekia Copeland’s powerful voice turns Homer’s Center for the Arts into House of Blues (review, photos)

Read full article on original website
Grace Potter, ‘The Voice’ winner to perform Central New York concerts
Mark your calendars, Central New York music fans. “The Voice” winner Sawyer Fredericks will perform at Oswego Music Hall’s National Stage on Saturday, Feb. 11. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center; music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Fredericks are on sale through Eventbrite...
Bush heads to New York for ‘The Art of Survival’ tour: Here’s how to get tickets
‘90s rock fans, mark your calendars. Bush is heading to Upstate New York to perform at The Vine Theater at Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo on Saturday, February 11 as part of their 2023 “The Act of Survival” tour. It will be the Gavin Rossdale-led rock band’s only Upstate New York concert in 2023.
Cheap Trick, Big Time Rush announce Upstate NY concerts
Two performers with different generations of fans announced concerts in Upstate New York this week. Cheap Trick will perform at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo on May 26, 2023. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group will take The Vine stage at 8 p.m. Tickets go on...
Disturbed to rock St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse with Breaking Benjamin
Disturbed is returning to rock the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. Disturbed will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Saturday, Aug. 12, as part of the heavy metal band’s 2023 “Take Back Your Life” tour dates. Special guests Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer will open the show at 6:30 p.m.
CNY Brewfest 2023 trades Super Bowl Eve for March Madness
Syracuse, N.Y. — For almost 25 years, you could count on the annual CNY Brewfest taking its distinctive spot on the calendar: The day before the Super Bowl. That changed in 2021 when the fest, one of the region’s biggest and most popular annual beer events, was canceled due to Covid. It happened again in 2022 when lingering Covid concerns pushed it into April.
Weddings are more expensive than a down payment on a house in 3 Upstate NY cities
How much money does a wedding cost? Depending on where you live, walking down the aisle can cost more than a down payment on a home. A new report by SmartAsset found that weddings are more expensive than down payments on a house in 23 of the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S., including Syracuse (No. 2 in the nation), Rochester (No. 5) and Buffalo-Cheektowaga (No. 7). That may sound like a good reason to elope when considering the cost of venues, catering, flowers, photographers, DJs/bands, bridal gowns and additional wedding vendors, but it’s largely because of the affordability of homes in Upstate New York.
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
