Syracuse, NY

tompkinsweekly.com

Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
FREEVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Everything You Need to Know About Yellow Deli’s Controversial Owner

The Yellow Deli, operated by the Twelve Tribes community, opened in the Commons on Jan. 1 at the same location as their previous establishment, Maté Factor. According to their website, the Twelve Tribes, also known as the Commonwealth of Israel, are a religious group where families and individuals live together in communities. They have a worldwide presence, scattered throughout every continent except Africa.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CNY Brewfest 2023 trades Super Bowl Eve for March Madness

Syracuse, N.Y. — For almost 25 years, you could count on the annual CNY Brewfest taking its distinctive spot on the calendar: The day before the Super Bowl. That changed in 2021 when the fest, one of the region’s biggest and most popular annual beer events, was canceled due to Covid. It happened again in 2022 when lingering Covid concerns pushed it into April.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Weddings are more expensive than a down payment on a house in 3 Upstate NY cities

How much money does a wedding cost? Depending on where you live, walking down the aisle can cost more than a down payment on a home. A new report by SmartAsset found that weddings are more expensive than down payments on a house in 23 of the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S., including Syracuse (No. 2 in the nation), Rochester (No. 5) and Buffalo-Cheektowaga (No. 7). That may sound like a good reason to elope when considering the cost of venues, catering, flowers, photographers, DJs/bands, bridal gowns and additional wedding vendors, but it’s largely because of the affordability of homes in Upstate New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire

A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rent hikes at NYS Fair claim first casualty as 55-year-old event gets canceled

A 55-year-old New York horse show has canceled its annual competitions at the Fairgrounds for good because of spiking rent prices. “The cost of doing business has just gone out of sight for us,” said Jim Mathers, president of the New York State Horse Breeders Association, which canceled its annual May competitions and will soon disband.
