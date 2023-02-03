A 69-year-old man was mauled to death by two of his neighbor’s dogs in Houston, Texas, ABC13 reports. Police said the man heard noises in his backyard before discovering that the two canines had managed to get through his fence and were attacking his small poodle. After the man stepped in to separate the dogs, one of the attacking canines began to maul the him—and he then died at the scene, according to police. Officers ultimately opened fire on the dog, ABC13 reported, and investigators are determining if any charges against the victim’s neighbor will follow. Read it at ABC 13

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO