Read full article on original website
Related
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Father and pregnant mother arrested after children found 'severely malnourished'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 20-year-old pregnant mother and a 25-year-old father were recently indicted after their two children were reportedly found "severely malnourished." According to Montgomery Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., police responded to a child endangerment call at a hospital after Maleah Henry-Reed brought her 15-month-old daughter...
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
‘Pooping perpetrator’ sought after disgusting find at crime scene, Florida cops say
He didn’t notice the security cameras.
Overdosing man calls 9-1-1, police find drugs, guns, and money in his car
A man walked into a gas station Wednesday and asked employees to call 9-1-1 because he might be overdosing. Based on what police found in his car, he easily could have been.Eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine. About 12,000 fake prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl.Half a pound of possible cocaine. Two guns.And an undisclosed amount of cash.Brian Ledezma, 31, was taken to a hospital for treatment. And then to jail. He faces four high-level felony drug charges, all alleging an intent to distribute. On top of that, an attempted murder charge: Weld County authorities were already looking for Ledezma regarding a drive-by shooting...
Man Dismembered, Put in Barrel After Being Forced to Do Fentanyl—Police
Police have said a Las Vegas man forced another man to either overdose on fentanyl or be killed.
Missouri girl breaks free from man who tried to snatch her from front lawn: Police
An 11-year-old girl broke free from a man who tried to kidnap her while she was playing outside her Ash Grove, Missouri home, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Man accused of stealing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo was caught after he asked staff at a nearby aquarium about their animals
The monkeys went missing from the zoo on January 30 and were found in an abandoned home in Lancaster, Texas, the next day, authorities said.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
BBC
More than 30 dogs rescued in Kent after owner's death
More than 30 terriers have been rescued from a bungalow after the owner died. The property in Rainham, Kent, was thought to be home to six dogs, but the RSPCA found many more spread across heavily-cluttered rooms. The animal charity set up traps and cameras to catch the more fearful...
Houston Man Protecting His Dog Mauled to Death by Neighbor’s Dog: Cops
A 69-year-old man was mauled to death by two of his neighbor’s dogs in Houston, Texas, ABC13 reports. Police said the man heard noises in his backyard before discovering that the two canines had managed to get through his fence and were attacking his small poodle. After the man stepped in to separate the dogs, one of the attacking canines began to maul the him—and he then died at the scene, according to police. Officers ultimately opened fire on the dog, ABC13 reported, and investigators are determining if any charges against the victim’s neighbor will follow. Read it at ABC 13
Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order
One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin
Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His System
On the evening of December 12, 2022, 28-year-old Brandi Sturdivant walked out of her Greensboro, North Carolina home. Neighbors told reporters this was a regular process for Brandi. She often left her home at night, alone. There was a problem, though. She is the mother of a set of 1-year-old twin boys and a 4-year-old son. Brandi, who was on probation for a felony hit and run, would often leave the young children in the house alone, with no adult supervision. Someone called Child Protective Services and reported Brandi. Nothing happened. Unfortunately, the following morning and that fact would be fatal for the three innocent toddlers.
22 pounds of fentanyl found on Grand Junction bus
Drug agents discovered approximately 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills inside a suitcase left on a bus Thursday afternoon. The pills weighed 22 pounds and are estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.RELATED Overdose deaths surge as fentanyl floods ColoradoThe discovery was made during a routine check of a passenger bus by members of the Western Colorado Drug Task Force. Because the suitcase had been left on the bus and no one claimed ownership, no arrests were made. RELATED Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for fentanyl distribution resulting in death
Two Spirit Airlines Passengers Charged With Drug Smuggling After ‘Bricks’ of Cocaine Found Wrapped in Frozen Sea Snails
Two Spirit Airlines passengers face charges of attempted drug smuggling after bricks of Cocaine were found wrapped in frozen sea snails in their carry-on luggage during routine screening at St Croix Airport in the US Virgin Islands. Edward Saldana, 36, and Bianca Torres, 34, have been charged with possession with...
Comments / 0