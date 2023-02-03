Read full article on original website
knba.org
New information on 2022's record high Alaska inmate deaths disclosed to lawmakers
In her new role as Alaska’s corrections commissioner, Jen Winkleman gave her first presentation to state lawmakers on Thursday, when she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. Winkleman gave a broad overview on the inmates in state custody and waited until the end of her presentation to address a...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘That’s the life he chose’: Family of man missing in Alaska for 46 years finds closure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A gravemarker in Pine Plains Cemetary, tucked into a small town in upstate New York, displays the name of a man who went missing in the Alaska woods 46 years ago. Engraved into the stone are his name, Gary Frank Sotherden, his birth year of 1951...
kinyradio.com
Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities from over 200 Alaskans and defrauding elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity. According to court documents, Valerie Calip and...
Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said Monday. Dr. Kimberlee...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities of over 200 Alaskans
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two Anchorage women have been indicted for stealing the identities of over 200 Alaskans, defrauding banks, elderly victims, Habitat for Humanity, and illegally obtaining approximately $150,000. Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu have been charged with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court...
kinyradio.com
Lloyd Nakano appointed State Fire Marshal
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Lloyd Nakano as the new State Fire Marshal and Director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety. State Fire Marshal Nakano has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 2005 and has been...
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Recognizing Unsung Black Alaskans
Since before statehood, Black Alaskans have made contributions both big and small to shape Alaska into what it is today. February is Black History Month, and we want to hear about prominent Black community leaders in your part of the state. Who are prominent Black Alaskans in your part of the state? We’ll discuss unsung Black figures in the 49th state, throughout Alaska’s history and those making an impact today on this Talk of Alaska.
Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity
The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
alaskapublic.org
More Southeast Alaska communities set to oppose lawsuit that threatens king salmon fishery
Local governments around Southeast Alaska are speaking out against a lawsuit that threatens to shut down trolling for king salmon across the region this year. The lawsuit aims to protect an endangered population of orcas in Washington state. Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg are set to join a growing chorus of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn
The first-ever cancellation of Alaska’s Bering Sea snow crab harvest was unprecedented and a shock to the state’s fishing industry and the communities dependent on it. Unfortunately for that industry and those communities, those conditions are likely to be common in the future, according to several scientists who made presentations at the Alaska Marine Science […] The post Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in Alaska State for Families
Alaska is one of those states in the US that has vibrant and interesting communities. Places to Live in Alaska State: So, if you have decided to settle down with your family here, then there is so much you can look forward to. A state known for its natural beauty; Alaska has many small towns that are unique in their way.
kinyradio.com
Alaska’s governor, lieutenant governor and top officials are in line for a pay increase
Members of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s cabinet stand for applause during the governor’s 2023 State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom, and the commissioners...
kinyradio.com
Alaska applicants could get share of $41 M in wood innovation, community wood grant programs
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Millions in federal funds could be granted to help Tribal Nations, and local Alaska communities, businesses, and groups expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets from materials removed from unhealthy, overgrown forests. About $41 million, under the 2023 Wood Innovations and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nenana Basin Earthquakes
Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. There is a high risk of avalanches for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm through Turnagain Pass on Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday. Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy introduces postpartum medicaid expansion, adult home care bills
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced three bills that are components of Alaska's Healthy Families Initiative. HB 59 would allow the extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage from the required 60 days to 12 months. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. The third bill introduced is related to the implementation of EO 121 which separated the Department of Health and Social Services into the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS).
KYUK
Alaska Public Safety officials release a draft policy to put body cameras on troopers
The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released a draft of its policy for state troopers to wear body-worn cameras, and it’s seeking public input on the proposal. Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel said the department has been pushing for body cameras for troopers for several years. In 2022, the state approved spending $3.6 million to get cameras on state and wildlife troopers, deputy fire marshals and village public safety officers. Another nearly $1 million came from federal grants.
alaskafish.news
Want to learn the fishing life? Sign on for Crew Training by March 30!
Aims to get more young ‘boots on deck’ in AK where average fishing age is 50. The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association (ALFA), a Sitka-based fishing group and partner organization Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust (ASFT), are seeking applicants for the Crew Training Program. Now in its 8th year,...
kinyradio.com
Glacier Bay Releases Final Marine Management Plan
Bartlett Cove, Alaska (KINY) – The National Park Service (NPS) has approved a plan for managing the marine waters of Glacier Bay National Park. The decision document, in the form of a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), was signed by Sarah Creachbaum, the NPS Alaska Regional Director, on February 3, 2023, and is available on the NPS Planning, Environment & Public Comment page: https://go.nps.gov/GBwaters.
kinyradio.com
Job seekers invited to Forest Service local hiring events
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Region is meeting potential local hires where they live, work, and go to school, by visiting Southeast and Southcentral Alaska communities for in-person hiring events planned for February and March. Before visiting with Forest Service staff, job hunters can take part in virtual pre-job...
