ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities from over 200 Alaskans and defrauding elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity. According to court documents, Valerie Calip and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities of over 200 Alaskans

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two Anchorage women have been indicted for stealing the identities of over 200 Alaskans, defrauding banks, elderly victims, Habitat for Humanity, and illegally obtaining approximately $150,000. Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu have been charged with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Lloyd Nakano appointed State Fire Marshal

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Lloyd Nakano as the new State Fire Marshal and Director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety. State Fire Marshal Nakano has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 2005 and has been...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Recognizing Unsung Black Alaskans

Since before statehood, Black Alaskans have made contributions both big and small to shape Alaska into what it is today. February is Black History Month, and we want to hear about prominent Black community leaders in your part of the state. Who are prominent Black Alaskans in your part of the state? We’ll discuss unsung Black figures in the 49th state, throughout Alaska’s history and those making an impact today on this Talk of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity

The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn

The first-ever cancellation of Alaska’s Bering Sea snow crab harvest was unprecedented and a shock to the state’s fishing industry and the communities dependent on it. Unfortunately for that industry and those communities, those conditions are likely to be common in the future, according to several scientists who made presentations at the Alaska Marine Science […] The post Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in Alaska State for Families

Alaska is one of those states in the US that has vibrant and interesting communities. Places to Live in Alaska State: So, if you have decided to settle down with your family here, then there is so much you can look forward to. A state known for its natural beauty; Alaska has many small towns that are unique in their way.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Nenana Basin Earthquakes

Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. There is a high risk of avalanches for all levels of the Chugach Range from Turnagain Arm through Turnagain Pass on Sunday through 7 a.m. Monday. Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Governor Dunleavy introduces postpartum medicaid expansion, adult home care bills

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced three bills that are components of Alaska's Healthy Families Initiative. HB 59 would allow the extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage from the required 60 days to 12 months. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. The third bill introduced is related to the implementation of EO 121 which separated the Department of Health and Social Services into the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS).
ALASKA STATE
KYUK

Alaska Public Safety officials release a draft policy to put body cameras on troopers

The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released a draft of its policy for state troopers to wear body-worn cameras, and it’s seeking public input on the proposal. Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel said the department has been pushing for body cameras for troopers for several years. In 2022, the state approved spending $3.6 million to get cameras on state and wildlife troopers, deputy fire marshals and village public safety officers. Another nearly $1 million came from federal grants.
ALASKA STATE
alaskafish.news

Want to learn the fishing life? Sign on for Crew Training by March 30!

Aims to get more young ‘boots on deck’ in AK where average fishing age is 50. The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association (ALFA), a Sitka-based fishing group and partner organization Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust (ASFT), are seeking applicants for the Crew Training Program. Now in its 8th year,...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Glacier Bay Releases Final Marine Management Plan

Bartlett Cove, Alaska (KINY) – The National Park Service (NPS) has approved a plan for managing the marine waters of Glacier Bay National Park. The decision document, in the form of a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), was signed by Sarah Creachbaum, the NPS Alaska Regional Director, on February 3, 2023, and is available on the NPS Planning, Environment & Public Comment page: https://go.nps.gov/GBwaters.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Job seekers invited to Forest Service local hiring events

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Region is meeting potential local hires where they live, work, and go to school, by visiting Southeast and Southcentral Alaska communities for in-person hiring events planned for February and March. Before visiting with Forest Service staff, job hunters can take part in virtual pre-job...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy