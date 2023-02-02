Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax
© Reuters Biden expected to call for 400% increase in buyback tax. At tonight's State of the Union address, President Biden is expected to call for a 400% hike in the tax on stock buybacks. This could bring the current 1% rate to 4%. While the announcement is expected...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Fears Law Promotes Personal Injury Lawyer Jeremy Ayer to Partner
DALLAS, TX—Fears Law is pleased to announce that attorney Jeremy Ayer has been promoted to Partner in the Dallas office, where he has been a vital part of the personal injury practice since 2018. Mr. Ayer has handled cases involving catastrophic injuries, motor vehicle accidents, trucking accidents, pedestrian accidents,...
Comments / 0