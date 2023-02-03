Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Investigating if Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
Hear what retired fighter pilot thinks about shooting down Chinese spy balloon
Retired Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula discusses how the US military could shoot down a Chinese spy balloon floating over the continental United States.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
Pentagon confirms second Chinese ‘surveillance balloon’ seen over Latin America
A second Chinese “surveillance balloon” was spotted flying over Latin America after another one traveling across the continental U.S. was detected earlier in the day, officials confirmed Friday evening. “We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” Brig. Gen Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press…
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Chinese spy balloon: Missouri resident's video appears to show floating foreign object
Residents in Montana, Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois spotted the suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering above their neighborhoods this week.
COVID: China Spread an 'Experiment the Likes of Which None of Us Have Seen'
China's COVID secrecy and "fairly limited" systemic global monitoring "leads to a perpetual risk of a wider outbreak of infections," a Stanford professor said.
Air Force warns Chinese company's North Dakota mill would be 'significant' national security threat
Mayor Brandon Bochenski of Grand Forks, North Dakota, announced Tuesday that he plans to obstruct the development of a Chinese-owned corn mill due to national security concerns.
US Marines officially opens first new base in 70 years on island of Guam
The United States Marine Corps on Thursday officially opened its first new base in 70 years, a 4,000-acre installation on the US Pacific island of Guam that one day is expected to host 5,000 Marines.
Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'
After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
Bill Gates says the rise of China is good for everyone and that Beijing needs to ‘play a stronger role in world governance’
Bill Gates, seen here at the Australian Open on Thursday, considers China's rise a net positive. Bill Gates sees China’s rise as a “huge win for the world.” But he knows that not everyone shares his view. Speaking this week at the Lowy Institute, a think tank...
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
National security alarm bells are ringing due to Iran’s warlike saber-rattling and terrorism in Latin America, prompting a warning from some in Congress.
China Claims High-Altitude Spy Balloon, Saying It’s “Civilian Research” With Regret
The People’s Republic of China confirmed Friday that the balloon craft floating over the northern United States belongs to them. “The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed Friday. “Affected by
China expert sounds alarm on spy balloon hovering over US: 'It’s very dangerous what they’re doing'
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang discusses the increasing threat from China, as a spy balloon floats over the midwestern United States.
Watch the Chinese Spy Balloon that Crossed Missouri Get Shot Down
The alleged spy balloon from China that has kept everyone's attention for the past couple of days is no more. What is believed to be a surveillance balloon that crossed over Missouri has now been shot down. As we shared early Friday, the path of the Chinese balloon that's expected...
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
