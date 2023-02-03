San Juan County Sheriff's Office released a video of a deputy-involved shooting. It also involved 29-year-old Lacey Gomez. At around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21, a San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to pull a gray car over for driving with their headlights off. That's when the car started to drive away from the deputy, and that driver tried to get away two more times afterward. After a pursuit, the vehicle finally pulled over but reversed right into the deputy's car.

