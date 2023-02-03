ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

KRQE News 13

Farmington man struck twice by vehicles near Bloomfield

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a pedestrian was killed on February 4 on U.S. Highway 64 near Bloomfield, NM. They say an initial investigation shows 46-year-old Jonathan Yazzie of Farmington was walking southbound in eastbound lanes and was struck by a 1997 Ford Ranger and hit a second time by […]
BLOOMFIELD, NM
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In New Mexico Is Worth A Trip To The Country

You never know what corner of the state you’ll find an excellent restaurant worth trying. And there is one small-town family restaurant in New Mexico that is worth finding. Located in the tiny town of Kirtland is a family restaurant with a homey feel. You’ll feel welcomed at Country Family Restaurant the moment you walk in the door.
KIRTLAND, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmington police officer injured after vehicle reverses into him

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington Police officer was injured after a vehicle reversed into him. Thursday night, officers responded to a fight near Elm and Dekalb St., when they arrived on scene officers say they noticed a suspicious vehicle and tried to approach it. Police say the vehicle reversed into the officer, pinning him against another […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KOAT 7

WATCH: Video shows shooting after woman reverses into a deputy's car

San Juan County Sheriff's Office released a video of a deputy-involved shooting. It also involved 29-year-old Lacey Gomez. At around 5 a.m. on Jan. 21, a San Juan County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to pull a gray car over for driving with their headlights off. That's when the car started to drive away from the deputy, and that driver tried to get away two more times afterward. After a pursuit, the vehicle finally pulled over but reversed right into the deputy's car.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM

