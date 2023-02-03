ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tiny home that was being sold as a part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis was stolen on Saturday. The theft happened at their lot at Restore Des Peres. Director of Public Safety for Des Peres, Eric Hall, said the theft happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Des Peres police are working to locate both the trailer and the tiny home.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO