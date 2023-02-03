ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

5 On Your Side

St. Peters man dies in motorcycle crash Monday

DEFIANCE, Mo. — A St. Peters man has died after a motorcycle crash in St. Charles County. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway F and Defiance Road in Defiance, Missouri. A 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 was traveling eastbound on Highway F...
DEFIANCE, MO
KMOV

Tiny home stolen from Habitat for Humanity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tiny home that was being sold as a part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis was stolen on Saturday. The theft happened at their lot at Restore Des Peres. Director of Public Safety for Des Peres, Eric Hall, said the theft happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Des Peres police are working to locate both the trailer and the tiny home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two men hurt in crash in Pacific area

Men from Wildwood and Labadie were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, on Hwy. 100 east of Country Aire Lane in the Pacific area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Young, 42, of Wildwood was driving a 2020 Testa Model...
PACIFIC, MO
Madison County Record

Shopper sues Fairview Heights Best Buy over trip, fall on sidewalk

BELLEVILLE – A shopper is suing a Fairview Heights Best Buy after she allegedly tripped and fell on the sidewalk, causing her to suffer injuries. Plaintiff Marianne Shaw filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Best Buy, Inc., citing negligence and carelessness. According to the...
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL

