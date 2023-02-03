Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
Related
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
St. Louis-area dispensary sales spike during Missouri's first weekend of recreational marijuana
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a busy couple of days for dispensaries across Missouri. Sunday wrapped up the first full weekend of recreational marijuana sales. An amendment allowing for recreational sales in Missouri passed in November 2022, which paved a way for dispensaries to open across our area. Several...
Roaming St. Louis: Shopping timeless Main Street in St. Charles
For his Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow spent some time on the cobblestone Main Street of St. Charles: A nationally-renowned cookie store, tasting balsamic vinegar and hot sauce, and learning about soap-making.
KMOV
Large-scale fight at Fairview Heights Sky Zone draws police presence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to 911 calls that over 150 people were fighting at Sky Zone in Fairview Heights Saturday night. At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Fairview Heights Police arrived at Sky Zone and called for emergency assistance from other police departments in the area. It is...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Woman wins $1M on scratchers ticket sold in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman who purchased a "Millionaire Blowout" scratchers ticket in St. Louis won a $1 million prize. The ticket was purchased at Mitchell’s Package Liquor & Convenience located at 4674 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in St. Louis. The woman said she was "just feeling...
Overnight fire in Festus, Missouri
A building in Festus is still standing after a fire early Monday morning.
St. Peters man dies in motorcycle crash Monday
DEFIANCE, Mo. — A St. Peters man has died after a motorcycle crash in St. Charles County. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway F and Defiance Road in Defiance, Missouri. A 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 was traveling eastbound on Highway F...
Lightning Strikes St. Louis’ Gateway Arch with 300 Million Volts
I could say that I've found a shocking moment to share with you, but that would overload my pun meter. It truly is an awesome sight as there's a short, but sweet video of lightning striking the Gateway Arch in St. Louis with a massive charge of 300 million volts.
KMOV
Tiny home stolen from Habitat for Humanity
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tiny home that was being sold as a part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis was stolen on Saturday. The theft happened at their lot at Restore Des Peres. Director of Public Safety for Des Peres, Eric Hall, said the theft happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Des Peres police are working to locate both the trailer and the tiny home.
2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
myleaderpaper.com
Two men hurt in crash in Pacific area
Men from Wildwood and Labadie were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, on Hwy. 100 east of Country Aire Lane in the Pacific area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Young, 42, of Wildwood was driving a 2020 Testa Model...
17-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis City Saturday evening
A teen was shot and killed in St. Louis City Sunday evening.
Homicide investigated in East St. Louis
Illinois State Police are assisting with a homicide investigation in East St. Louis.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
KMOV
Webster Groves High School went into lockdown over social media threat
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The district instituted the lockdown because of what officials called a suspicious social media threat. The district announced the threat had been investigated, and local authorities do not believe it was credible.
Madison County Record
Shopper sues Fairview Heights Best Buy over trip, fall on sidewalk
BELLEVILLE – A shopper is suing a Fairview Heights Best Buy after she allegedly tripped and fell on the sidewalk, causing her to suffer injuries. Plaintiff Marianne Shaw filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Best Buy, Inc., citing negligence and carelessness. According to the...
Brandon Bosley Is the Wrong Alderman to Make St. Louis Streets Safer
The sponsor of Board Bill 120 is now walking back pedestrian safety provisions in favor of unrelated projects
KSDK
St. Louis man charged in deaths of man, toddler
3-year-old Octavia Williams and 60-year-old Tommy Williams were found dead in a south St. Louis home Thursday night. Henry Hughes was charged for their deaths.
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
Comments / 0