Did anyone else just feel this? How big was the earthquake in Buffalo, New York? We have the official report. Our entire building in Rand Building just shook. I am sure where you are you felt that underneath your feet. We are getting calls from Lancaster, Sanborn, Cheektowaga, Snyder, Batavia, and Eden this morning saying that they could see them--both in the car and in the house.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO