Nette Jones
4d ago
how old is this article because we all know there is nothing inside anymore. LOL now 20 years ago that was the place to be but now I believe everything in there is closed with the exception of JCPenney's and Macy's
Jay Lo
4d ago
Oh yes, for those of you who are visiting the area, pleaseeeee check out the non food court section! It's amazing! 🙄
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York
If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
Buffalo Earthquake On Monday Was Unusual for This Reason
Monday mornings are always a tough go for many of us, since it means the start of another work week after a fun-filled Saturday and Sunday; or a relaxing weekend if that's more your style. Just before 6:16 am yesterday, there was an earthquake that shook nearly every home and...
New York Area Hit by Strongest Earthquake In 40 Years
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years, struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York. Residents reported a feeling like “my house was hit by a car.”. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, at a depth of 1.86 miles around...
WATCH: Buffalo area quake caught on cameras in homes across WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Security cameras caught Mondays 3.8 earthquake on video inside and outside homes across Buffalo and Western New York.
BREAKING: Earthquake in Buffalo, New York
Did anyone else just feel this? How big was the earthquake in Buffalo, New York? We have the official report. Our entire building in Rand Building just shook. I am sure where you are you felt that underneath your feet. We are getting calls from Lancaster, Sanborn, Cheektowaga, Snyder, Batavia, and Eden this morning saying that they could see them--both in the car and in the house.
Earthquake shakes Western New York: USGS
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
Niagara professor, Grand Island resident set to appear on Jeopardy!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara professor is set to appear on Jeopardy! later this week. Dr. Carolyn Shivers is set to compete to be the next champion. She is an associate professor in Niagara’s psychology department, having joined last fall. She has made it her mission to learn more about people with disabilities and […]
West Seneca police looking for woman last seen in Buffalo
"Family members say it is extremely unlike Anna to disappear and not be in contact like this," West Seneca police wrote on Facebook.
Another Restaurant Is Set To Close In Buffalo
It looks like Western New Yorkers will lose another place to dine in just a couple of months. Located on Elmwood Ave, The Taste of Siam announced on their Instagram page that they would be closing down next March. According to their Instagram page, The Taste of Siam will close...
Local baby continues to defy the odds
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
Western New York hit with 3.8 magnitude earthquake
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Buffalo area Monday morning, officials said. Preliminary United States Geological Survey data indicated the earthquake was centered northeast of West Seneca in New York and occurred around 6:15 a.m. nearly two miles beneath the Earth’s surface. The earthquake “was felt strongly by many...
Police departments all around WNY struggling with car theft problem
It doesn't matter where you live, it's happening almost daily in Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Amherst, Eden. People are stealing cars in areas all around WNY.
Keep an eye on your home after Monday’s earthquake
Believe it or not, earthquake insurance is not automatically part of a New Yorker’s homeowner policy, according to AAA.
News 2 You: A rarity for the papacy, the Buffalo ice boom goes bust, and a big accomplishment for a new president
Pope Benedict XVI became the first pontiff in 700 years to announce plans to resign the papacy, which is traditionally a role served until one’s death. Frail health was a reason cited for Benedict’s decision. However, he went on to live for nearly another decade until he recently passed away on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95.
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
Go Red For Women: Niagara Falls woman shares her heart-stopping surgery story
Hours after the story of Kim Pegula's cardiac arrest was circulating, the American Heart Association was hosting its annual Go Red for Women luncheon in at the Reikart House in Amherst.
Wegmans rolls out smart cart pilot
Wegmans is testing smart cart technology from Shopic at two stores, a spokesperson for the grocer said in an email. A Shopic representative confirmed that the company is working with Wegmans on the project. One test is taking place at a store the supermarket chain operates on Alberta Drive in...
