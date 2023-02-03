ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Historical Society gives update on cemetery efforts

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Historical Society reported on the progress of a program started last year to maintain local historical cemeteries. Members of the historical society appeared before the Wood County Commission on Monday to discuss their work of mowing and doing work at maintaining a number of local historical cemeteries.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Partners in Education

PARKERSBURG — Optimum, Parkersburg Catholic High School, Qdoba Mexican Eats and Vienna Elementary School became the latest Partners in Education in Wood County Wednesday at ceremonial signings. Businesses interested in becoming a Partner in Education with a school in the Mid-Ohio Valley can email the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley at info@movchamber.org.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Hundreds travel to Mountwood Park in search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG — Between 450 and 500 people turned out Saturday for a search of Mountwood Park as the investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming continued. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said Saturday afternoon that “nothing definitive was located” and the investigation remained ongoing. He thanked the community for supporting the department and its efforts since Fleming, 28, of Vienna, was reported missing on Dec. 12.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Feb. 2:. * Lindsay Danielle Hill, 3715 Range Lane Road, Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and fined. She was ordered to pay a $438.62 civil penalty to Rural King in Parkersburg. * Heather Dawn Lucas, 1208...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

UP: To the joining of the Rotary Club of Parkersburg and Edison Middle School as Partners in Education. The initiative supports schools in the development of strategic partnerships with local businesses and community organizations. “Through strong, strategic, and intentional partnerships, West Virginia schools have the potential to prepare students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today’s workforce,” the Education Alliance says, on its website. Certainly, the resources available through the members of the Rotary Club of Parkersburg will be an important building block in the education of Edison’s students.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre Police

BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports on Feb. 6:. * Ronald C. Hopkins Jr., 47, of Parkersburg, was cited for no operator license and expired registration. * Willard L. Reed, 85, of Reedsville, was cited for expired registration. * Amanda R. Hinton, 43, of Belpre,...
BELPRE, OH
WTRF

Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fundraiser increases reward for information in Petty cold case

PARKERSBURG — On Saturday, Judith Petty’s family held a fundraiser at North End Tavern. Prior to the event, Petty’s family asked for donations they could use as prizes for the fundraiser. Donations were still coming in after it had started. “People have donated tons of stuff,” said...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
WTAP

Tanker wrecks near Ravenswood Bridge

GREAT BEND AREA, Ohio – GREAT BEND AREA, Ohio – A tanker wrecked while attempting to make a turn near the Ravenswood Bridge. A tanker loaded with diesel fuel and gasoline was attempting to turn in to the Hot Spot gas station when it went off the road. The tanker driven by Gregory Crane then rolled on its side according to Trooper Trelka of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Howard C. Francis

Howard C. Francis, 81, of Watertown, Ohio, died Sunday. Visitation, Saturday, 1-5 p.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. There will be no service. Online condolences may be sent to CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.
WATERTOWN, OH
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation

POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
VINTON COUNTY, OH

