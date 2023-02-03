Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg-Belpre railroad bridge owner plans repair of crack in pier
PARKERSBURG — A large crack on one of the piers supporting the Sixth Street Railroad Bridge between downtown Parkersburg and Belpre does not pose a safety issue and will be repaired soon, a spokeswoman for the company that owns it said Monday. Photos of the crack on the stone...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Historical Society gives update on cemetery efforts
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Historical Society reported on the progress of a program started last year to maintain local historical cemeteries. Members of the historical society appeared before the Wood County Commission on Monday to discuss their work of mowing and doing work at maintaining a number of local historical cemeteries.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Partners in Education
PARKERSBURG — Optimum, Parkersburg Catholic High School, Qdoba Mexican Eats and Vienna Elementary School became the latest Partners in Education in Wood County Wednesday at ceremonial signings. Businesses interested in becoming a Partner in Education with a school in the Mid-Ohio Valley can email the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley at info@movchamber.org.
WTAP
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community has been growing concerned of the crack that has been recently discovered by the public in one of the piers holding up the Parkersburg Belpre bridge. After speaking with a Belpre Industrial Parkersburg railroad official they said the damage visible to the pier presents...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Hundreds travel to Mountwood Park in search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG — Between 450 and 500 people turned out Saturday for a search of Mountwood Park as the investigation into the disappearance of Gretchen Fleming continued. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said Saturday afternoon that “nothing definitive was located” and the investigation remained ongoing. He thanked the community for supporting the department and its efforts since Fleming, 28, of Vienna, was reported missing on Dec. 12.
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Feb. 2:. * Lindsay Danielle Hill, 3715 Range Lane Road, Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and fined. She was ordered to pay a $438.62 civil penalty to Rural King in Parkersburg. * Heather Dawn Lucas, 1208...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To the joining of the Rotary Club of Parkersburg and Edison Middle School as Partners in Education. The initiative supports schools in the development of strategic partnerships with local businesses and community organizations. “Through strong, strategic, and intentional partnerships, West Virginia schools have the potential to prepare students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today’s workforce,” the Education Alliance says, on its website. Certainly, the resources available through the members of the Rotary Club of Parkersburg will be an important building block in the education of Edison’s students.
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming search
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Gretchen Fleming search taking place this Saturday, Parkersburg police is looking to get many volunteers. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that the department is looking for a maximum of three hundred able-bodied volunteers -- who are at least 18 years old -- for Saturday’s search.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Police
BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports on Feb. 6:. * Ronald C. Hopkins Jr., 47, of Parkersburg, was cited for no operator license and expired registration. * Willard L. Reed, 85, of Reedsville, was cited for expired registration. * Amanda R. Hinton, 43, of Belpre,...
WTRF
Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fundraiser increases reward for information in Petty cold case
PARKERSBURG — On Saturday, Judith Petty’s family held a fundraiser at North End Tavern. Prior to the event, Petty’s family asked for donations they could use as prizes for the fundraiser. Donations were still coming in after it had started. “People have donated tons of stuff,” said...
WTAP
Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
WTAP
Tanker wrecks near Ravenswood Bridge
GREAT BEND AREA, Ohio – GREAT BEND AREA, Ohio – A tanker wrecked while attempting to make a turn near the Ravenswood Bridge. A tanker loaded with diesel fuel and gasoline was attempting to turn in to the Hot Spot gas station when it went off the road. The tanker driven by Gregory Crane then rolled on its side according to Trooper Trelka of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Hundreds of volunteers help in the search for missing Parkersburg, West Virginia woman
The Parkersburg Police Department put together a large volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. Investigators put out a post on social media. More than 450 people from West Virginia and surrounding states spent their Saturday searching at Mountwood Park.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Howard C. Francis
Howard C. Francis, 81, of Watertown, Ohio, died Sunday. Visitation, Saturday, 1-5 p.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. There will be no service. Online condolences may be sent to CawleyandPeoples.com or their Facebook page.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
WSAZ
Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation
POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Defendant admits involvement in Vinton Co. double homicide, sentencing pending
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Shania Nicole Jones, a defendant in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas, has admitted to being involved in a double homicide that took place on March 1, 2022, in McArthur. The deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael resulted in Jones being charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, first-degree felonies in Ohio.
