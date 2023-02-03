UP: To the joining of the Rotary Club of Parkersburg and Edison Middle School as Partners in Education. The initiative supports schools in the development of strategic partnerships with local businesses and community organizations. “Through strong, strategic, and intentional partnerships, West Virginia schools have the potential to prepare students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today’s workforce,” the Education Alliance says, on its website. Certainly, the resources available through the members of the Rotary Club of Parkersburg will be an important building block in the education of Edison’s students.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO