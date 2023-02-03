Read full article on original website
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensFrederick, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Heartbeats in the Heartland: A Local Love StoryRakshit ShahRockville, MD
Honeymoon Travels, Valentine's day specialRakshit ShahRockville, MD
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday
Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
mocoshow.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing in Germantown
A representative from the Germantown Bed Bath & Beyond location at 12940 Middlebrook in the Germantown Commons shopping center has confirmed that the store will be closing permanently. “Store Closing” signage was recently placed on the store windows, though the store wasn’t initially included on the list of 87 upcoming closures across the country for the company.
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Forestville | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Forestville is an enclosed shopping mall located in Forestville, Maryland. It is anchored by JCPenney and Target. The mall opened 1979 as Forest Village Park Mall, anchored by JCPenney and Kmart and developed by Melvin Simon & Associates. The Kmart store closed in 2002. In 2003, Petrie...
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
Discount retailer won’t open in former Kmart; leases former Bon-Ton space
A discount retailer based in northern Dauphin County had plans to expand into Cumberland County. But, the owners of Flea Flickers announced on a video on its Facebook page last week that their plans to open a store in a 22,000-square-foot space in part of a former Kmart location at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township didn’t work out.
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
tourcounsel.com
Lakeforest Mall | Shopping center in Gaithersburg, Maryland
Lakeforest Mall, also known as Lakeforest, is an enclosed shopping center located in Gaithersburg, Maryland. It is owned by WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments who is planning to redevelop the site. Currently its two levels house approximately 30 stores, a food court, and until 2013, formerly a large children's play area at the center.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery searching for $750,000 jackpot ticket holder; Baltimore woman wins big
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 came from the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Car and Computer Sale is on February 11; Car Inventory Now Available
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished from 9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Damascus High School. The school is located 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are...
metro-magazine.com
TRC Expands into Maryland
The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
mocoshow.com
BooBoo Pho Now Open
BooBoo Pho is now open at 19230 Montgomery Village Ave. in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. The restaurant is currently offering a grand opening special of 15% off orders through March 3. Menu items include spring rolls, Pho (noodle soup), sandwiches, vermicelli bowls, salads, and stir fry. BooBoo Pho is open Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.
Sandwiches Sold Across Region Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination
A Baltimore-based food company is recalling hundreds of products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC says the products were sold from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 30 in nine states, including Connecticut, Washington DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more
Moore, Alsobrooks headline list of prominent Marylanders attending Biden's speech as guests of the delegation. The post Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Harpers Ferry now a snow tubing destination
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Snow tubing is now a destination in Harpers Ferry. West Virginia’s eastern panhandle now has a new winter outdoor recreation venue expected to draw snow enthusiasts from across the region. “It’s a blast. It’s a lot of fun. Just sit on your tube. It’s pretty relaxing, honestly. We […]
whatsupmag.com
Governor Wes Moore Inducts Farm Family into Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore and Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the Taste of Maryland Agriculture event by inducting the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more than 700 agricultural leaders and legislators from across the state at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.
mocoshow.com
“Confused” Germantown Man Wins $50,000
A Germantown man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at Seneca Convenience at 12611 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Confused Germantown man scratches entire game after scanner proclaims big win. A dedicated scratch-off player of 30 years almost missed a...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
weaa.org
3 more cold deaths reported in Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Three more cold weather-related deaths are being reported in Maryland. The latest deaths occurred before this weekend's frigid cold snap and include two men and a woman in Baltimore City and County. So far this winter season, Maryland has seen 37 cold-related deaths. Seventeen of the victims...
