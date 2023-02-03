ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday

Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
INWOOD, WV
mocoshow.com

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing in Germantown

A representative from the Germantown Bed Bath & Beyond location at 12940 Middlebrook in the Germantown Commons shopping center has confirmed that the store will be closing permanently. “Store Closing” signage was recently placed on the store windows, though the store wasn’t initially included on the list of 87 upcoming closures across the country for the company.
GERMANTOWN, MD
tourcounsel.com

The Centre at Forestville | Shopping mall in Maryland

The Centre at Forestville is an enclosed shopping mall located in Forestville, Maryland. It is anchored by JCPenney and Target. The mall opened 1979 as Forest Village Park Mall, anchored by JCPenney and Kmart and developed by Melvin Simon & Associates. The Kmart store closed in 2002. In 2003, Petrie...
FORESTVILLE, MD
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders

Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Lakeforest Mall | Shopping center in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Lakeforest Mall, also known as Lakeforest, is an enclosed shopping center located in Gaithersburg, Maryland. It is owned by WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments who is planning to redevelop the site. Currently its two levels house approximately 30 stores, a food court, and until 2013, formerly a large children's play area at the center.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS Car and Computer Sale is on February 11; Car Inventory Now Available

Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished from 9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Damascus High School. The school is located 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are...
DAMASCUS, MD
metro-magazine.com

TRC Expands into Maryland

The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

BooBoo Pho Now Open

BooBoo Pho is now open at 19230 Montgomery Village Ave. in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. The restaurant is currently offering a grand opening special of 15% off orders through March 3. Menu items include spring rolls, Pho (noodle soup), sandwiches, vermicelli bowls, salads, and stir fry. BooBoo Pho is open Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Daily Voice

Sandwiches Sold Across Region Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination

A Baltimore-based food company is recalling hundreds of products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC says the products were sold from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 30 in nine states, including Connecticut, Washington DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Harpers Ferry now a snow tubing destination

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Snow tubing is now a destination in Harpers Ferry. West Virginia’s eastern panhandle now has a new winter outdoor recreation venue expected to draw snow enthusiasts from across the region. “It’s a blast. It’s a lot of fun. Just sit on your tube. It’s pretty relaxing, honestly. We […]
HARPERS FERRY, WV
whatsupmag.com

Governor Wes Moore Inducts Farm Family into Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore and Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the Taste of Maryland Agriculture event by inducting the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more than 700 agricultural leaders and legislators from across the state at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

“Confused” Germantown Man Wins $50,000

A Germantown man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at Seneca Convenience at 12611 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Confused Germantown man scratches entire game after scanner proclaims big win. A dedicated scratch-off player of 30 years almost missed a...
GERMANTOWN, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

3 more cold deaths reported in Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Three more cold weather-related deaths are being reported in Maryland. The latest deaths occurred before this weekend's frigid cold snap and include two men and a woman in Baltimore City and County. So far this winter season, Maryland has seen 37 cold-related deaths. Seventeen of the victims...
MARYLAND STATE

