LANSING — Two lucky Michigan Lottery players won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, including one from the Lansing area. The players each matched the five white balls drawn Monday night – 05-11-22-23-69 – to win a $1 million prize. One of the winning tickets was bought at the Sav-way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing, and the other winner was purchased online.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO