jack1065.com
Man arrested following violent Calhoun County assault involving ex-girl friend
LEROY TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says a man is in custody after a violent assault early Sunday morning at the home of his former girl friend. Deputies responded at 12:35 a.m. to the 2000 block of B Drive South in Leroy Township where...
AUDIO: Commissioners turn up the heat on Kalamazoo County Treasurer Thomas Whitener
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners is demanding that County Treasurer Thomas Whitener give a full accounting of their investment funds and financial positions, as their annual audit is about to begin. Whitener was a no-show at yesterday’s board meeting when commissioners expected an...
Rozewicz named chief executive officer for for new Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, the 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital being built in Battle Creek. Bronson officials say the hospital is on track to open by mid-2023...
$1 million Lansing lottery ticket
LANSING — Two lucky Michigan Lottery players won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, including one from the Lansing area. The players each matched the five white balls drawn Monday night – 05-11-22-23-69 – to win a $1 million prize. One of the winning tickets was bought at the Sav-way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing, and the other winner was purchased online.
