Lawrence Township, NJ

Eileen Strawderman
4d ago

You need to revive this location with new stores that appeal to others beside teenagers. This has gone so far downhill in terms of appeal over the last 3 years that I can’t imagine how this Mall can survive much longer. After Lord and Taylor closed, one by one stores keep disappearing, and are either still empty or occupied by some foolish tenant. You don’t need more fast food places, you need some decent stores!

K Myers
4d ago

Does anyone even go to the Quakerbridge Mall anymore? The place seems deserted most of the time. The worst part is trying to find a sales associate & or register that is open. The food court seems to be the most populated area in the whole place. I'm personally surprised the mall hasn't closed. In recent years, the only stores in there that continue to pop up are the fly-by-night rental leases that close in a few months. I guess this is another example of the struggle of brick & mortar versus online shopping.

