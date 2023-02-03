ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing in Germantown

A representative from the Germantown Bed Bath & Beyond location at 12940 Middlebrook in the Germantown Commons shopping center has confirmed that the store will be closing permanently. “Store Closing” signage was recently placed on the store windows, though the store wasn’t initially included on the list of 87 upcoming closures across the country for the company.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Lidl Continues MoCo Expansion With Bethesda Location

Lidl is coming to Bethesda. The grocery store will open at the 41,300 SF location that was formerly home to Safeway on Old Georgetown Road for over 25 years, according to a report by Robert Dyer. Safeway closed at 7625 Old Georgetown Road in in March 2018 after opening in 1991. An opening date for the upcoming Lidl is not yet available.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Construction Begins at Two Upcoming Kentlands Restaurants

Construction has begun at both Brio’s Chicken and Neal’s Bagels in Gaithersburg. Both restaurants will be located in the Kentlands paseo, next to Burtons and across from RanKen Noodle House and My Big Finds. Signage for Brio’s Chicken first went up at the location back in 2020 but...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday

Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
INWOOD, WV
tourcounsel.com

The Centre at Forestville | Shopping mall in Maryland

The Centre at Forestville is an enclosed shopping mall located in Forestville, Maryland. It is anchored by JCPenney and Target. The mall opened 1979 as Forest Village Park Mall, anchored by JCPenney and Kmart and developed by Melvin Simon & Associates. The Kmart store closed in 2002. In 2003, Petrie...
FORESTVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

BooBoo Pho Now Open

BooBoo Pho is now open at 19230 Montgomery Village Ave. in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. The restaurant is currently offering a grand opening special of 15% off orders through March 3. Menu items include spring rolls, Pho (noodle soup), sandwiches, vermicelli bowls, salads, and stir fry. BooBoo Pho is open Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS Car and Computer Sale is on February 11; Car Inventory Now Available

Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished from 9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Damascus High School. The school is located 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are...
DAMASCUS, MD
mocoshow.com

“Confused” Germantown Man Wins $50,000

A Germantown man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at Seneca Convenience at 12611 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Confused Germantown man scratches entire game after scanner proclaims big win. A dedicated scratch-off player of 30 years almost missed a...
GERMANTOWN, MD
thezebra.org

Look What’s Coming Your Alexandria Neighborhood

Spring is working hard to get here but don’t be fooled, the rest of February and March are still coming to get us. But, the good news is that the sun is now setting after 5:30 pm!!! As always, Alexandria is abuzz with good food and drink and the Foodie Newz has all the details.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Asian Cuisine and Seafood Coming to Gaithersburg

Signage is up for Asian Cuisine and Seafood at 8035 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of China King. No additional details about the restaurant are available but construction is currently ongoing in the interior of the building. Asian Cuisine and Seafood will be located between 7-Eleven and El Salvadoran restaurant El Encanto.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo

Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

‘I Have Some Really Good News’: Rockville Resident Wins $50,000 in Powerball

A Rockville man became $50,000 richer playing Powerball when he and his wife picked up their winnings at Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore recently. The Jan. 30 Powerball drawing did not produce a jackpot winner but the 56-year-old Rockville man was one of 37 people to win $50,000 across the country. The information technology specialist purchased 5 chances to win at the Courthouse Exxon in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Sports

Daniel Snyder is selling a D.C.-area mansion (but he has another one)

Many are reacting to the news that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has listed a Potomac, Maryland estate for $49 million as proof positive that he’ll be selling the team he has owned since 1999. But here’s the bigger picture. He owns another mansion in the Alexandria, for which he...
POTOMAC, MD
tourcounsel.com

Gallery Place | Shopping mall in Washington D.C.

Gallery Place is a small urban power center in Downtown Washington, D.C. in D.C.'s Chinatown and also in the F Street shopping district, the traditional downtown shopping and entertainment area. It is adjacent to Capital One Arena and the Gallery Place/Chinatown station of the Washington Metro rail is underneath the center. It measures 660,000 sq ft (61,000 m2) of which 250,000 sq ft (23,000 m2) is retail space; there is 2,200,000 sq ft (200,000 m2) of office space and 192 condominiums.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy