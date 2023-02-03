Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensFrederick, MD
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
mocoshow.com
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing in Germantown
A representative from the Germantown Bed Bath & Beyond location at 12940 Middlebrook in the Germantown Commons shopping center has confirmed that the store will be closing permanently. “Store Closing” signage was recently placed on the store windows, though the store wasn’t initially included on the list of 87 upcoming closures across the country for the company.
mocoshow.com
Lidl Continues MoCo Expansion With Bethesda Location
Lidl is coming to Bethesda. The grocery store will open at the 41,300 SF location that was formerly home to Safeway on Old Georgetown Road for over 25 years, according to a report by Robert Dyer. Safeway closed at 7625 Old Georgetown Road in in March 2018 after opening in 1991. An opening date for the upcoming Lidl is not yet available.
mocoshow.com
Construction Begins at Two Upcoming Kentlands Restaurants
Construction has begun at both Brio’s Chicken and Neal’s Bagels in Gaithersburg. Both restaurants will be located in the Kentlands paseo, next to Burtons and across from RanKen Noodle House and My Big Finds. Signage for Brio’s Chicken first went up at the location back in 2020 but...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday
Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery searching for $750,000 jackpot ticket holder; Baltimore woman wins big
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 came from the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Forestville | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Forestville is an enclosed shopping mall located in Forestville, Maryland. It is anchored by JCPenney and Target. The mall opened 1979 as Forest Village Park Mall, anchored by JCPenney and Kmart and developed by Melvin Simon & Associates. The Kmart store closed in 2002. In 2003, Petrie...
mocoshow.com
BooBoo Pho Now Open
BooBoo Pho is now open at 19230 Montgomery Village Ave. in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. The restaurant is currently offering a grand opening special of 15% off orders through March 3. Menu items include spring rolls, Pho (noodle soup), sandwiches, vermicelli bowls, salads, and stir fry. BooBoo Pho is open Monday-Saturday 10am-8pm and Sunday 11am-7pm.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Car and Computer Sale is on February 11; Car Inventory Now Available
Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished from 9–11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Damascus High School. The school is located 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are...
thenationalnews.com
Former US home of Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor listed for $49 million
The Rockville property sits on a 9.65-acre plot amid protected parkland on the banks of the Potomac River. Photos: Bright MLS/ Zillow. A Maryland estate that once belonged to Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor has been put on the market for $49 million. The Rockville property sits on...
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.
mocoshow.com
“Confused” Germantown Man Wins $50,000
A Germantown man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at Seneca Convenience at 12611 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Confused Germantown man scratches entire game after scanner proclaims big win. A dedicated scratch-off player of 30 years almost missed a...
thezebra.org
Look What’s Coming Your Alexandria Neighborhood
Spring is working hard to get here but don’t be fooled, the rest of February and March are still coming to get us. But, the good news is that the sun is now setting after 5:30 pm!!! As always, Alexandria is abuzz with good food and drink and the Foodie Newz has all the details.
mocoshow.com
Asian Cuisine and Seafood Coming to Gaithersburg
Signage is up for Asian Cuisine and Seafood at 8035 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of China King. No additional details about the restaurant are available but construction is currently ongoing in the interior of the building. Asian Cuisine and Seafood will be located between 7-Eleven and El Salvadoran restaurant El Encanto.
mocoshow.com
Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo
Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
mymcmedia.org
‘I Have Some Really Good News’: Rockville Resident Wins $50,000 in Powerball
A Rockville man became $50,000 richer playing Powerball when he and his wife picked up their winnings at Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore recently. The Jan. 30 Powerball drawing did not produce a jackpot winner but the 56-year-old Rockville man was one of 37 people to win $50,000 across the country. The information technology specialist purchased 5 chances to win at the Courthouse Exxon in Rockville.
NBC Sports
Daniel Snyder is selling a D.C.-area mansion (but he has another one)
Many are reacting to the news that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has listed a Potomac, Maryland estate for $49 million as proof positive that he’ll be selling the team he has owned since 1999. But here’s the bigger picture. He owns another mansion in the Alexandria, for which he...
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more
Moore, Alsobrooks headline list of prominent Marylanders attending Biden's speech as guests of the delegation. The post Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
tourcounsel.com
Gallery Place | Shopping mall in Washington D.C.
Gallery Place is a small urban power center in Downtown Washington, D.C. in D.C.'s Chinatown and also in the F Street shopping district, the traditional downtown shopping and entertainment area. It is adjacent to Capital One Arena and the Gallery Place/Chinatown station of the Washington Metro rail is underneath the center. It measures 660,000 sq ft (61,000 m2) of which 250,000 sq ft (23,000 m2) is retail space; there is 2,200,000 sq ft (200,000 m2) of office space and 192 condominiums.
